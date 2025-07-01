Sparkle sustainably with lab-grown diamonds

It’s often said that diamonds are a woman’s best friend and for good reason. Conversations around diamond investments are becoming increasingly common in social circles. Now, making that experience even more special, Aukera has launched its exquisite Champagne Collection, designed for women who seek variety, elegance, and timeless craftsmanship in their jewellery.

Lisa Mukhedkar, founder and CEO of Aukera, speaks to CE about the brand’s latest offering, her journey in the jewellery world, and how lab-grown diamonds are transforming the landscape.

Sharing how her love for jewellery evolved into a career, Lisa says, “My passion for jewellery, like many women, was natural. But I truly got immersed in the industry when I worked with the Platinum Guild in the UK, helping bring platinum jewellery to India from 1997 to 2005. I spent about eight years starting with a market viability study, lobbying with the Government of India to bring down the import duty which was a staggering 91%, compared to gold at 11%. I worked closely on policy changes, set up manufacturing processes, identified the top 100 retailers across the country, developed consumer strategies, and built quality assurance systems. After successfully establishing the India office, I handed it over. It was during this time that I deeply understood not just the business, but also what jewellery means to a woman. That emotional connection fascinated me and that’s where my journey into branding and marketing in this space truly began. Later, I ran a design — focused retail store and eventually discovered the potential of lab-grown diamonds.”