Injecting confidence, ignoring warnings: Experts spill the beans on anti-ageing treatments

We live in a time where ageing gracefully is no longer just about wisdom lines and silver strands; it’s also about tighter skin, fuller cheeks, and filters that have spilled into real life. In Hyderabad, anti-ageing treatments are not just for the older crowd anymore. More and more young people, driven by social media trends and the pursuit of ‘flawless’ skin, are walking into clinics in their twenties, hoping to press pause on time.

The tragic news of actress Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise, which is linked to anti-ageing medicines and treatments, has also stirred public concern. “While most cases are safe, some treatments, especially injectable treatments, can have rare but serious side effects if not done properly. For example, if a filler blocks a blood vessel, it can lead to major complications like necrosis of skin. So, it’s very important to go to someone experienced,” says Dr Divya Sidhavaram, senior dermatologist, CARE Hospitals, Hitec City.