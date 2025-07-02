Rise of Secondary Infertility

Over several generations, women have steadily redefined their aspirations — from seeking a well-settled husband and focusing on home-making to building careers, breaking boardroom barriers, excelling in sports, and taking charge of their own destinies. Yet, just when many decide to pause, embrace family life, and have children, they are sometimes faced with an unexpected and silent challenge: infertility.

While infertility can arise from various factors, one particularly perplexing form is secondary infertility — where women who previously conceived without assistance struggle to conceive again.

“Secondary infertility is the inability to conceive or carry a pregnancy to term after previously having a successful live birth, without using assisted reproductive technologies,” explains Dr Jyothi

C Budi, medical director at Ferty9 Fertility Centre. “It is typically diagnosed when a couple is unable to conceive after 12 months of regular, unprotected intercourse — or after six months if the woman is over 35,” she adds.

Although a prior pregnancy suggests a healthy reproductive system, fertility is not static. It can be influenced by changing physical, hormonal, or environmental factors over time. Dr Jyothi notes that cases of secondary infertility have been on the rise in recent years.

Dr Sarika Mudarapu, consultant infertility specialist at Kamineni Fertility, highlights that secondary infertility is often misunderstood or overlooked. “Many people are unaware of this condition and believe their struggles are unique. There’s also emotional and societal pressure — couples tend to prioritise parenting over their ongoing reproductive health, often feeling guilty or hesitant to seek help,” she reveals.