Ritu Varma charting her own path

Tell us about Devika and Danny.

I’ve been wanting to do a web series for quite a while but was waiting for something truly unique. While I’ve worked on anthologies, short films, and mini-series in Telugu and Tamil, I wanted to commit to a full-fledged web series. When this script came my way, I instantly connected with it; the honesty and freshness really stood out. The story revolves around a girl from a small town, born into a conservative Brahmin family. She’s grown up in a very sheltered environment and is quite timid and hesitant, always used to others making decisions for her. Her life changes dramatically when she encounters Danny, a ghost. What unfolds is a story of self-discovery, hope, companionship, and the triumph of good over evil. While we were shooting, I had a feeling the audience would like it. But the overwhelming response from friends and family binge-watching it has been so heartwarming. It’s a sweet, simple story that seems to have struck a chord with many.

What drew you to this project, especially since it’s your first web series?

For me, the story is always the hero. And my character was beautifully written. What I really loved was the transformation arc; people are used to seeing me in strong, independent roles and as characters who have it all figured out. But here, I play an innocent, naive girl, someone who steps out of her comfort zone and rediscovers herself. That contrast is what really excited me.