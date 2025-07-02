Sana Farheen: Poetry is my calling

‘Love’ is a strange thing. Sometimes, it makes you feel like you are flying, with an almost dreamy unstoppability. But then there are moments when everything can come crashing down, making you wonder if it all was really just a dream. Tears, smiles, tears, smiles — after all, that’s what love is, isn’t it? Writer and ‘pomedian’ Sana Farheen understands this better than most, drawing from her experiences and crafting relatable shayaris. At her poetry-storytelling-comedy show ‘Badnaam Mohabbat’ at The Comedy Theatre, she made Hyderabadis feel a wave of emotions as she bared her heart about love.

“People know me as someone who does badnaami of mohabbat. So, the show was all about, ‘Main aakhir kyun aisa karti hoon?’ That’s what it answered, covering topics of cheating, how different generations perceive love, and so on,” she explains.

What is most interesting about Sana is her self-bestowed label of ‘pomedian’. “Pomedian is poet plus comedian; essentially, I talk about the saddest situations in love but smile and laugh as I tell it. So, although the words may make you tear up, I find humour in the pain,” says Sana, whose poetic moniker is ‘Shayra Sana’.