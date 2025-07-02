Telangana pharma plant explosion: No prior violations, all clearances valid for factory, says PCB official

HYDERABAD: Preliminary investigations by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) suggest that the explosion at Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram was likely caused by overheating of reactor dryers. However, officials said the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior PCB official said the factory was operating with valid environmental clearances under Category 27, valid until 2027. “These include permissions for air and water pollution control, as well as hazardous waste management. Since the unit falls under a category for which consent to operate is sufficient, no separate environmental clearance was required,” the official explained.

The official said the unit had no prior violations or complaints. The last joint inspection was conducted in March 2024, and all documents submitted by the company were found to be in order. On concerns over risks to public health, the PCB stated that no immediate threat has been identified. A full environmental assessment will be carried out once rescue operations conclude.

The board has directed that all hazardous materials and firefighting wastewater from the site be transferred to a Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF). If any violations are found, penalties will be imposed based on the CPCB’s compensation formula. Regular audits of similar units may be stepped up, the official added.