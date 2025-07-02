When bath becomes a trigger

In a recent news report, a 12-year-old boy from rural Andhra Pradesh reportedly collapsed moments after taking a hot water bath. His family initially assumed it was due to heat or fatigue. But when the episodes repeated, doctors diagnosed him with Hot Water Epilepsy (HWE), a rare neurological condition triggered by pouring hot water over the head. While epilepsy is widely recognised, this lesser-known reflex form continues to surface, particularly among children in parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
HWE is a type of reflex epilepsy, where seizures are provoked by specific external stimuli; in this case, hot water touched the scalp. The condition typically manifests between ages 10 and 15, often occurring during or immediately after bathing. Symptoms can range from brief staring spells and disorientation to body tremors to full convulsions, depending on severity. Unlike generalised epilepsy, these episodes are context-specific, making the condition harder to recognise at first.
Though HWE is reported worldwide, clinical studies indicate a higher prevalence in South India, especially in rural areas. Experts attribute this to a combination of cultural bathing practices, environmental conditions, and potential genetic predisposition. “HWE is a form of reflex epilepsy where seizures are triggered by hot water, particularly on the head,” explains Dr K Sai Apoorva, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, adding, “It’s not limited to any one region; cases are seen both in India and globally. But due to low awareness, diagnosis is often delayed.”
One of the biggest challenges with HWE is that it’s frequently overlooked or misunderstood. A child appearing ‘blank’, dizzy, or disoriented during a bath is often dismissed as being tired or overheated. In some cases, the condition is misdiagnosed entirely, prolonging distress for both the child and family. Because seizures occur only in very specific situations, the condition often remains hidden until a recognisable pattern emerges. The good news is that HWE is highly manageable. In most cases, simple lifestyle changes are enough to prevent seizures.
Doctors usually advise:
Avoiding very hot water
Pouring water below the neck instead of directly over the head
Using bucket baths rather than overhead showers
For more severe cases, anti-epileptic medications may be prescribed, but many patients do not require long-term treatment.
“The condition isn’t dangerous if recognised early,” says Dr Apoorva, adding, “Awareness about symptoms and triggers can make all the difference.” The recent case in June isn’t isolated. Neurologists in Hyderabad and elsewhere are seeing similar incidents, especially during winter months when hot water baths are more frequent.
Beyond the seizures themselves, the risk of physical injury from falls in slippery bathrooms makes timely recognition crucial. Raising awareness among parents, teachers, and caregivers can prevent panic, reduce stigma, and ensure timely intervention. When identified early, children with HWE lead healthy, unrestricted lives.