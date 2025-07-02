When bath becomes a trigger

In a recent news report, a 12-year-old boy from rural Andhra Pradesh reportedly collapsed moments after taking a hot water bath. His family initially assumed it was due to heat or fatigue. But when the episodes repeated, doctors diagnosed him with Hot Water Epilepsy (HWE), a rare neurological condition triggered by pouring hot water over the head. While epilepsy is widely recognised, this lesser-known reflex form continues to surface, particularly among children in parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

HWE is a type of reflex epilepsy, where seizures are provoked by specific external stimuli; in this case, hot water touched the scalp. The condition typically manifests between ages 10 and 15, often occurring during or immediately after bathing. Symptoms can range from brief staring spells and disorientation to body tremors to full convulsions, depending on severity. Unlike generalised epilepsy, these episodes are context-specific, making the condition harder to recognise at first.

Though HWE is reported worldwide, clinical studies indicate a higher prevalence in South India, especially in rural areas. Experts attribute this to a combination of cultural bathing practices, environmental conditions, and potential genetic predisposition. “HWE is a form of reflex epilepsy where seizures are triggered by hot water, particularly on the head,” explains Dr K Sai Apoorva, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, adding, “It’s not limited to any one region; cases are seen both in India and globally. But due to low awareness, diagnosis is often delayed.”