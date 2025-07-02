Worker injured in boiler explosion at Medchal pharmaceutical unit

HYDERABAD: A 57-year-old worker sustained serious injuries in a boiler explosion at Alkaloids Bioactives Private Limited in Medchal on Tuesday. The injured worker, Srinivasa Reddy, suffered multiple injuries, including fractures in both legs.

“Preliminary reports suggest the boiler may have exploded due to overpressure. The injured worker was immediately rushed to a hospital,” an official told TNIE. The explosion took place in a smaller structure located behind the main premises.

Eyewitnesses said the blast occurred around 10 am. “We heard a loud explosion and rushed to the spot. Srinivasa was the only one near the boiler at the time. His legs were badly fractured and he was bleeding from the abdomen,” said Rajanna, a co-worker, .

Workers alleged that there were no safety protocols in place and employees had not been issued health cards. “Srinivasa’s family is entirely dependent on his income. We urge the company to extend all possible support to his family,” Rajanna added.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.