Amandeep Singh: Hyderabad is where it all began

Among the most surreal moments of his journey was when filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, someone who inspired him in college, attended his show. “It was an absolute honour. I first saw Rockstar when I was in 11th grade and immediately became a fan because it was one of the first films I saw where there was an artist and a stage involved. Then in college, I watched Tamasha and it deeply influenced me. It was a film that captured exactly how I felt while trying to figure out my life. To perform Life Ka Tamasha in front of the man who created Tamasha was surreal,” he says.

Over the years, Amandeep has built a shelf filled with letters, gifts, and tokens from people who’ve connected with his stories. “Once, a woman gifted me a handmade coaster with lines from Tamasha — lines that meant the world to me. People often tell me how my stories helped them through difficult times. I always tell them, the stories have helped me too,” he recalls.

When asked about success, he pauses thoughtfully. “Honestly, I didn’t know what success was before and I still don’t completely know now. But in a world where everyone’s trying to figure out life, I feel lucky that I get to do what I love. That freedom to wake up and create, despite the highs and lows, that, to me, is success,” he reflects.

Currently, he’s working on scripts for web series and films and dreams of launching some of India’s biggest storytelling shows, not just for himself, but for anyone who dares to dream. As for the Hyderabad show, Amandeep says with a smile, “It will be a moment where everyone in the audience will stand up and say ‘Hum sab don hai’.”