Amandeep Singh: Hyderabad is where it all began

There's something about returning to the city where it all started, the familiar chaos of traffic, the aroma of biryani lingering in the air, and memories of open mics in cosy cafés. For storyteller Amandeep Singh, Hyderabad isn’t just another stop on his tour map; it’s home to the roots of Life Ka Tamasha. On July 5, at KLN Prasad Auditorium, FTCCI, Hyderabad, Amandeep will perform a 90-minute storytelling show that has touched thousands across the country. But this one is personal because this is where it all began. “Hyderabad is easily one of the two most important cities for Life Ka Tamasha, the other being Mumbai,” Amandeep says, adding, “My journey actually began here, though very few people know that. It’s part of my show as well — I started my professional career here, both as a writer and performer. Those early open mics gave me the confidence to believe that this is something I could actually do. I was even part of the first meeting of the Hyderabad Poetry Project. While I later moved to Mumbai for work, Tamasha was born right here.”
Back in 2017, he recalls finishing work in Gachibowli and hopping on an Uber Moto straight to a café in Banjara Hills that turned into an open mic venue every Wednesday. “I’d rehearse my piece aloud with the Uber driver the entire way. That memory of repeating it again and again has stuck with me. I think that Uber Moto bhaiya, who unknowingly heard my entire set multiple times, actually gave me the confidence to get up on stage,” he says, laughing.
His connection to Hyderabad runs beyond storytelling; it’s deeply tied to the city’s food. “Before moving here, I wasn’t someone who even liked biryani. But after three months in Hyderabad and then living here for seven and a half years, I fell deeply in love with Hyderabadi dum biryani, especially Shahdaab biryani near Charminar,” he shares. “Nowadays, since Charminar is far, I often go to Shah Ghouse in Gachibowli. Also, the way they open cold drink bottles with a pen nib or spoon... the sound of it evokes a childlike fascination within me every single time,” he adds with a grin.
But Life Ka Tamasha isn’t just a performance; it’s his story. A deeply personal narrative stitched together with poetry, humour, and a raw honesty that often leaves audiences teary-eyed. “The entire show is the story of my life. It’s a reminder that no dream is built alone. There are so many people, chance encounters, right-time-right-place moments, and even difficult experiences that shape you. Every one of those moments has contributed to who I am today and all of that comes together in Life Ka Tamasha,” he reflects, adding, “I can confidently say that anyone who watches the show will find a piece of themselves in it.”
The journey, however, hasn’t been easy. “Honestly, there were a lot of challenges. When we started, we were just a bunch of people trying something without knowing what it was, whether it even had a name, or whether it would survive. Life Ka Tamasha is that entire journey — from where it started to where it is now. Figuring out how to structure a show, whether live or digital, with no one to look up to. Even today, smaller towns still struggle to understand storytelling as a paid art form. Finding venues, convincing people to attend, even convincing myself sometimes, it’s still a challenge,” he admits.
Among the most surreal moments of his journey was when filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, someone who inspired him in college, attended his show. “It was an absolute honour. I first saw Rockstar when I was in 11th grade and immediately became a fan because it was one of the first films I saw where there was an artist and a stage involved. Then in college, I watched Tamasha and it deeply influenced me. It was a film that captured exactly how I felt while trying to figure out my life. To perform Life Ka Tamasha in front of the man who created Tamasha was surreal,” he says.
Over the years, Amandeep has built a shelf filled with letters, gifts, and tokens from people who’ve connected with his stories. “Once, a woman gifted me a handmade coaster with lines from Tamasha — lines that meant the world to me. People often tell me how my stories helped them through difficult times. I always tell them, the stories have helped me too,” he recalls.
When asked about success, he pauses thoughtfully. “Honestly, I didn’t know what success was before and I still don’t completely know now. But in a world where everyone’s trying to figure out life, I feel lucky that I get to do what I love. That freedom to wake up and create, despite the highs and lows, that, to me, is success,” he reflects.
Currently, he’s working on scripts for web series and films and dreams of launching some of India’s biggest storytelling shows, not just for himself, but for anyone who dares to dream. As for the Hyderabad show, Amandeep says with a smile, “It will be a moment where everyone in the audience will stand up and say ‘Hum sab don hai’.”