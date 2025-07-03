Big Bang Boom Solutions on a mission to build India's future combat systems
Big Bang Boom might sound like the name of a rock band or a comic book series, but behind it is a homegrown defence startup that’s quietly building some of the most cutting-edge military tech in the country. From anti-drone systems and hybrid combat armour to autonomous drones, surveillance tools, anti-IED jammers, radars, and signal analysers — their arsenal is a class apart.
Part of India’s growing defence-tech startup ecosystem and supported by innovation hubs like T-Hub and initiatives like iDEX, Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS) has carved a niche at the intersection of deep tech and national security. What began as a childhood fascination with the Indian Armed Forces turned into a lifelong mission for Dr R Shivaraman, who co-founded the company in 2018 with college friend Praveen Dwarakanath. Backed by years of research in nanotechnology, brain-computer interfaces, and AI, the duo set out to create a startup that blends deep tech with national purpose, while keeping it affordable and entirely homegrown.
From unmanned tanks that can make decisions on the move to combat gear that boosts a soldier’s physical capabilities, Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS) is rewriting the rules of how India builds for its frontlines. In a conversation with CE, co-founder Dr Shivaraman discusses what drives their mission, the road ahead, and why the future of defence might just begin with a startup.
Excerpts
What inspired the creation of Big Bang Boom Solutions?
While BBBS was officially founded in 2018, the seed for it was planted decades earlier. I grew up deeply fascinated by the Indian Armed Forces, always wondering how I could contribute meaningfully. During my bachelor’s degree in computer science, I became deeply drawn to applied research. That led me to pursue a master’s degree and PhD in nanoscience and nanotechnology, working on everything from brain-computer interfaces and magnetic storage devices to nano-polymers and targeted drug delivery. Multiple post-doctoral fellowships in India and abroad followed until the entrepreneurial bug bit. Praveen and I met in university and went on to start our first venture, an edtech startup focused on revolutionising academic R&D. While it was commercially successful and even went public, I realised academia often prioritised patents over real-world impact. I wanted to solve problems that directly saved lives, and defence felt like the natural next step. In 2018, we founded BBBS with a clear mission: to frugally develop deep tech for the defence sector. Our first focus area was autonomous drones and anti-drone technologies, a field we believed would explode in importance over the coming years.
How did you arrive at the name ‘Big Bang Boom’?
We wanted a name that reflected our ambition and stood out. The ‘Big Bang’ represents disruptive innovation, while ‘Boom’ nods to the defence sector and impact. It aligns with our core focus on three verticals: electronic warfare, AI & autonomous systems, and materials science & nanotechnology. Defence is traditionally a tough sector with high entry barriers, but we were determined to make a big bang both metaphorically and literally with innovation that leaves a lasting impact.
You’re building unmanned tanks with an information bus. How does that work?
Think of the information bus as the tank’s digital nervous system. It’s a high-speed data backbone that links all the critical subsystems — sensors, weapons, navigation, communications, and power management. This architecture allows the tank to function not just as a remote-controlled machine but as an intelligent, networked combat platform. It enables real-time sync with drones, infantry units, and command centres — leading to faster, smarter decision-making on the battlefield.
What makes your hybrid combat armour different?
Traditional armour focuses solely on ballistic protection using materials like Kevlar, ceramics, or metal composites. Our hybrid combat armour goes further. It integrates wearable electronics and biomechanical enhancements, including exoskeletal support for load-bearing. Essentially, it combines physical protection with powered mobility assistance. This means soldiers can carry heavier gear, move faster, and reduce fatigue, all while staying protected.
How does your anti-drone defence system work? Is it offensive, defensive, or both?
It’s both. Our system combines soft-kill and hard-kill mechanisms. Soft-kill involves jamming and spoofing — disrupting the drone’s communications or GPS to neutralise it non-destructively. Hard-kill is the last line of defence. Our interceptor drones can fly at speeds over 180 kmph to physically ram into hostile drones or use fragmentation warheads to take out swarms. These solutions work in all weather conditions.
Are your systems AI-driven, manually operated, or both?
Our systems are built around autonomy and AI but retain manual override capabilities for flexibility. For instance, our anti-drone system is fully autonomous — it detects, classifies, and neutralises drone threats without human intervention. AI models process intercepted RF signals, analysing patterns like frequency hopping, modulation, and pulse width to differentiate threats from background noise. At the same time, operators can switch to manual control whenever required, allowing for adaptability in complex situations.
Which defence agencies have you collaborated with?
We’ve worked with all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces — the Army, Navy, and Air Force — as well as major Defense PSUs like HAL and BEL. Our technologies are not just under development but are also seeing deployment. We’ve also secured international contracts from countries like Kenya and Nepal.
Where do you see unmanned combat systems heading in the next five to 10 years?
Total automation won’t fully take over anytime soon, at least not for offensive combat due to ethical and legal constraints that still require human decision-making for lethal actions. However, unmanned systems will increasingly serve as force multipliers. Concepts like Loyal Wingmen and Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) are already becoming realities. Future combat will see fighter jets like the AMCA flying alongside drone wingmen that handle high-risk tasks. On the ground, we’ll see robotic mules, autonomous sentry guns, and mobile weapons stations operating semi-independently. Some roles such as mine clearance, IED detection, logistics in contested zones, and cyber/electronic warfare are likely to become fully autonomous within the next decade.
Do you see your technology extending beyond defence into civilian applications?
Absolutely. Our autonomous drone technologies are already being adapted for search and rescue, disaster response, and industrial inspections. For example, drones equipped with thermal imaging can locate survivors in disaster zones faster than human teams. In industries, they can inspect pipelines, mines, or nuclear facilities without risking human lives. We’re actively working to transition parts of our military tech into civilian sectors, and we expect significant breakthroughs in the next few years.