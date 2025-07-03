Big Bang Boom Solutions on a mission to build India's future combat systems

What inspired the creation of Big Bang Boom Solutions?

While BBBS was officially founded in 2018, the seed for it was planted decades earlier. I grew up deeply fascinated by the Indian Armed Forces, always wondering how I could contribute meaningfully. During my bachelor’s degree in computer science, I became deeply drawn to applied research. That led me to pursue a master’s degree and PhD in nanoscience and nanotechnology, working on everything from brain-computer interfaces and magnetic storage devices to nano-polymers and targeted drug delivery. Multiple post-doctoral fellowships in India and abroad followed until the entrepreneurial bug bit. Praveen and I met in university and went on to start our first venture, an edtech startup focused on revolutionising academic R&D. While it was commercially successful and even went public, I realised academia often prioritised patents over real-world impact. I wanted to solve problems that directly saved lives, and defence felt like the natural next step. In 2018, we founded BBBS with a clear mission: to frugally develop deep tech for the defence sector. Our first focus area was autonomous drones and anti-drone technologies, a field we believed would explode in importance over the coming years.

How did you arrive at the name ‘Big Bang Boom’?

We wanted a name that reflected our ambition and stood out. The ‘Big Bang’ represents disruptive innovation, while ‘Boom’ nods to the defence sector and impact. It aligns with our core focus on three verticals: electronic warfare, AI & autonomous systems, and materials science & nanotechnology. Defence is traditionally a tough sector with high entry barriers, but we were determined to make a big bang both metaphorically and literally with innovation that leaves a lasting impact.

You’re building unmanned tanks with an information bus. How does that work?

Think of the information bus as the tank’s digital nervous system. It’s a high-speed data backbone that links all the critical subsystems — sensors, weapons, navigation, communications, and power management. This architecture allows the tank to function not just as a remote-controlled machine but as an intelligent, networked combat platform. It enables real-time sync with drones, infantry units, and command centres — leading to faster, smarter decision-making on the battlefield.