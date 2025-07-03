Celebrating creativity and young talent at Hamstech Creators Collect 2025

The concept for this chair came from ladies’ high boots. The backrest has carved hands, so the person sitting feels like they are in safe hands. It is fully crafted in teak wood, which was chosen after a lot of research; it is durable in all seasons and pet-friendly too. The challenge was the intricate carving, especially the fine details like fingernails. The front legs are inspired by high heels, and the fabric, imported from outside India, mimics fur to give a warm and comfortable feel. The design blends fashion with furniture.