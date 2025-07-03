Celebrating creativity and young talent at Hamstech Creators Collect 2025

At Hamstech Creators Collect 2025, held at Hitex Exhibition Centre, over 800 creators from diverse fields showcased their finest work, making it Hyderabad’s biggest and most heartfelt creative showcase yet. CE chats with the graduating students from across departments to know more about their creations.
Krishnaveni, fashion design
The collection is called Gond Mirage, inspired by the Gond Art on Mangalagiri sarees. The reason we named the collection Gond Mirage is because the colours really inspired us; our collection has so many vibrant shades and the small detailing adds more value by showing what the collection truly is. Every motif tells a story, and we were unaware of this until we did a lot of research on this art from Madhya Pradesh. Each saree or outfit has unique motifs.
Yogesh Yada, photography
I felt really happy presenting my picture because I honestly didn’t expect to get an award for it, though I had put in a lot of hard work. And I’m glad it paid off! I’ve always been interested in wildlife, and when I went to the forest, there was an interesting event happening. I thought it might make a good frame, and that moment caught my interest, so I clicked the picture. This event gave me a great opportunity.
Kashish Jain, graphic design
I designed a comprehensive branding and visual identity for a dairy brand. I created the logo and illustrations, along with the colour palette, typography and print materials. I chose to work on a dairy brand because I am more inclined towards packaging and really enjoy packaging design, so dairy products like milk, cottage cheese and buttermilk naturally came to mind. Being there felt incredible and validating as I got to show my work to people, hear their opinions and learn that design is not just about aesthetics but also about intention, clarity and connection.
Anitha Jonnadula, baking and culinary arts
This cake is special to me because my family and I love Chinese food, especially momos, which inspired the cake design. I was truly happy to present it at Hamstech; being part of the platform meant a lot.
Patnam Priyanka Goud, interior design
The concept for this chair came from ladies’ high boots. The backrest has carved hands, so the person sitting feels like they are in safe hands. It is fully crafted in teak wood, which was chosen after a lot of research; it is durable in all seasons and pet-friendly too. The challenge was the intricate carving, especially the fine details like fingernails. The front legs are inspired by high heels, and the fabric, imported from outside India, mimics fur to give a warm and comfortable feel. The design blends fashion with furniture.
Razia Khatoon, makeup
My aim at Hamstech Creators Collect 2025 was to help people choose the right colour, tone, skin type, face shape and eye shape by explaining all of that to them. As a makeup artist with four years of experience, I didn’t just choose colour analysis because makeup itself is a vast genre. I recently got to know about Hamstech and decided to take a crash course here. Presenting at Hamstech felt nice because people came to our counter and learned about colours, skin tones and undertones. It felt good!