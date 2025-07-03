Cybercriminals impersonate Telangana W&CD director; case registered

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police have registered a case against unidentified cyber fraudsters for impersonating Dr G Srijana, director (FAC) of Women & Child Development (W&CD) and director of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) department, and seeking financial favours from her subordinates. The case was filed under Section 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 319(2) of the BNS based on a complaint.
According to the police, several district welfare officers (DWOs) from Jangaon, Khammam and other districts received WhatsApp messages on Tuesday from unknown numbers using Dr Srijana’s name and photo, requesting money. An investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused.
Over Rs 79 lakh refunded to cybercrime victims
Since their inauguration on May 29 in the Hyderabad commissionerate, the seven Zonal Cyber Cells (ZCCs) have facilitated refunds totalling Rs 79,67,982 in 429 cybercrime cases.
According to a press note from the Hyderabad police, 9,947 petitions have been received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal so far this year. Of these, 6,698 petitions have been disposed of and 468 FIRs have been registered.