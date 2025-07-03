Cybercriminals impersonate Telangana W&CD director; case registered

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police have registered a case against unidentified cyber fraudsters for impersonating Dr G Srijana, director (FAC) of Women & Child Development (W&CD) and director of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) department, and seeking financial favours from her subordinates. The case was filed under Section 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 319(2) of the BNS based on a complaint.

According to the police, several district welfare officers (DWOs) from Jangaon, Khammam and other districts received WhatsApp messages on Tuesday from unknown numbers using Dr Srijana’s name and photo, requesting money. An investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused.