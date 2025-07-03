Homeless labourer among three held for idol theft in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested three persons for allegedly stealing temple idols from multiple temples on the city outskirts. The police seized 25 items, including 12 Panchaloha idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Hanuman and others, worth Rs 5.36 lakh.

The arrested include two habitual offenders from Andhra Pradesh — Karacha Sivananda and Shaik Ham Shareef — both involved in seven theft cases. A third accused, Akkapalli Kranthi Kumar, was identified as the receiver of the stolen items.

Police said Sivananda, who had been living in a rented room in Vanasthalipuram for six months, and Shareef, a homeless labourer, became acquainted at labourer addas. Both were in need of money and decided to target temples.

On February 27, they stole four temple bells from Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and Sivalayam in Bandlaguda. On June 15, they looted items including a Pustela Thadu and two Deepam stands from Mallanna Swamy temple in Upparaguda.

On June 24, they stole a bike near Uppal Metro station and began conducting recces in Ibrahimpatnam and Abdullapurmet. On June 29, the duo committed a major theft at a temple in Abdullapurmet, during which they stole several Panchaloha idols.