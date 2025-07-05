Beruru Sculpting Outdoor Stories

In an era where wellness, sustainability, and aesthetics converge, garden décor has evolved beyond functionality into a true lifestyle statement. Whether it’s a sprawling backyard, a cosy balcony, or a compact urban terrace, more people are investing in transforming their outdoor spaces into serene sanctuaries. Driving this transformation are boutique garden décor brands that blend artistry, sustainability, and timeless charm.

Leading the charge is Beruru, founded by Radeesh Shetty. “Beruru comes from the Kannada words ‘Beru’, meaning roots, and ‘Uru’, meaning city. It’s our way of bringing gardens back into city living. Beruru is an outdoor lifestyle brand that reimagines the garden as the heart of a space, inspiring slow, joyful urban living,” shares Radeesh.

The idea for Beruru took root in 2019 when Radeesh noticed a growing passion for outdoor living; from plants and planters to sculptures and alfresco décor. “It felt like a natural extension for us. We also realised there wasn’t a single brand in India offering a comprehensive outdoor living solution. That’s where Beruru found its niche, offering everything from plants, pots, planters, and fountains to sculptures, tableware, and furniture, all under one roof,” he explains.

On what’s trending in Hyderabad’s garden décor scene, Radeesh observes, “Everything large! We get frequent requests for oversized sculptures, big urns, and large planters. Homes in Hyderabad tend to have more expansive outdoor spaces. People truly value their gardens here. Except for peak summer, the weather is perfect for outdoor living — whether it’s hosting events, parties, or even intimate musical performances at home. For many, the garden isn’t just décor; it’s an extension of their lifestyle.”