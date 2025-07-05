Coastal Feast with a Whisky Twist

Each bite at the Chivas Regal whisky dinner at Kangan, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, evoked a curious sense of déja vu — as if your palate recognised something familiar, yet the flavours told an entirely new story. ‘Wait, I know this... but why does it taste so unique?’ That quiet thrill lingered through the evening, thanks to Chef Suresh DC, who masterfully transformed everyday ingredients into playful puzzles of taste and texture.
The evening opened with a thoughtful spread of starters. For non-vegetarians, the pickled mushrooms on brioche offered a rich, earthy prelude, while the crab sourced from Kanniyakumari came laced with a fiery Guntur chilli twist, green tamarind, and crisp rice papad, layering crunch, tang, and heat. Vegetarians weren’t left behind — a creamy corn tart topped with baby arugula and chestnut, dressed in the same chilli-tamarind combination, delivered just as much punch. All of this was paired beautifully with the Scottish Summer Sour, a cocktail crafted by Chivas Regal Brand Ambassador Keir Williams. Its light, citrusy profile was a perfect counterpoint to the bold spices.
The mains travelled along the South Indian coast with inventive flair. The sea bass ceviche, dressed in kokum and topped with grain puffs, was sharp and refreshing, while mixed nut fritters tossed in a 65-style sauce with pomelo delivered a tangy, nutty kick. The Pulled Chicken Cafreal, fragrant with Goan kaffir lime masala and topped with chicken floss and pickled chestnut, offered layers of complexity in every bite. These were paired with Chivas Regal 12, whose smooth warmth deepened the spice-forward flavours.
Chef Suresh explained that the menu drew inspiration from the southwest coast of India, spanning Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and parts of Andhra Pradesh. “Every dish featured a hero ingredient rooted in its region; the crab came from Kanyakumari, the chicken had Goan notes, and for Kerala, we created a pepper-based mutton with pongal. Naturally, coconut made its way into dessert — it’s a staple across southern kitchens,” he shared.
The next course brought scallops nestled in almond korma, wild mustard, and cauliflower. It was delicate, creamy, and full of contrast. This was followed by goat simmered in Tellicherry black pepper with pearl onions and mushroom pongal, a hearty, spice-laden comfort dish. Vegetarians savoured jackfruit in mint korma with crumbled paneer and curry idiyappam, alongside potatoes cooked in the same peppered pongal style. This course found a perfect match in the mature, rounded notes of Chivas Regal 18, which amplified the deeper, earthy flavours.
Dessert offered a cool, tropical finale: Coconut & Melon, featuring coconut ice cream with a crunchy crumble and refreshing melon granita. Paired with a Regal Espresso Martini, it struck just the right balance between light and indulgent... creamy, crisp, and bittersweet, like the best endings always are.