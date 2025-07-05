Coastal Feast with a Whisky Twist

Each bite at the Chivas Regal whisky dinner at Kangan, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, evoked a curious sense of déja vu — as if your palate recognised something familiar, yet the flavours told an entirely new story. ‘Wait, I know this... but why does it taste so unique?’ That quiet thrill lingered through the evening, thanks to Chef Suresh DC, who masterfully transformed everyday ingredients into playful puzzles of taste and texture.

The evening opened with a thoughtful spread of starters. For non-vegetarians, the pickled mushrooms on brioche offered a rich, earthy prelude, while the crab sourced from Kanniyakumari came laced with a fiery Guntur chilli twist, green tamarind, and crisp rice papad, layering crunch, tang, and heat. Vegetarians weren’t left behind — a creamy corn tart topped with baby arugula and chestnut, dressed in the same chilli-tamarind combination, delivered just as much punch. All of this was paired beautifully with the Scottish Summer Sour, a cocktail crafted by Chivas Regal Brand Ambassador Keir Williams. Its light, citrusy profile was a perfect counterpoint to the bold spices.

The mains travelled along the South Indian coast with inventive flair. The sea bass ceviche, dressed in kokum and topped with grain puffs, was sharp and refreshing, while mixed nut fritters tossed in a 65-style sauce with pomelo delivered a tangy, nutty kick. The Pulled Chicken Cafreal, fragrant with Goan kaffir lime masala and topped with chicken floss and pickled chestnut, offered layers of complexity in every bite. These were paired with Chivas Regal 12, whose smooth warmth deepened the spice-forward flavours.