Flavourful escape to Asia

PaPaYa Hyderabad stands out as a vibrant pan-Asian retreat, offering soulful interiors, bold flavours, inventive presentations, and an immersive dining experience. From fiery chilli prawns to fluffy bao buns and delicate dim sums to decadent desserts, the restaurant captures the adventurous spirit of modern Asian cuisine with finesse.

Drawing inspiration from PaPaYa’s iconic brunches across other cities, the Hyderabad edition promises an elevated Asian feast while staying true to its roots.

We started with the refreshing Fruit Punch, an orange-based drink that instantly soothed the palate. Moving on to salads, we tried the Edamame Salad, Spinach Sesame Salad, Spicy Shrimp Tataki Salad, and Lab Gai Salad. The Edamame and Spinach Sesame salads offered a crisp, refreshing start.

The undisputed highlight was the sushi spread — featuring Asparagus Tempura Roll, Green California Roll, Salmon Cream Cheese Roll, and Katsu Chicken Roll. Each piece was meticulously crafted and packed with flavour.