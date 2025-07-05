Flavourful escape to Asia

PaPaYa Hyderabad stands out as a vibrant pan-Asian retreat, offering soulful interiors, bold flavours, inventive presentations, and an immersive dining experience. From fiery chilli prawns to fluffy bao buns and delicate dim sums to decadent desserts, the restaurant captures the adventurous spirit of modern Asian cuisine with finesse.
Drawing inspiration from PaPaYa’s iconic brunches across other cities, the Hyderabad edition promises an elevated Asian feast while staying true to its roots.
We started with the refreshing Fruit Punch, an orange-based drink that instantly soothed the palate. Moving on to salads, we tried the Edamame Salad, Spinach Sesame Salad, Spicy Shrimp Tataki Salad, and Lab Gai Salad. The Edamame and Spinach Sesame salads offered a crisp, refreshing start.
The undisputed highlight was the sushi spread — featuring Asparagus Tempura Roll, Green California Roll, Salmon Cream Cheese Roll, and Katsu Chicken Roll. Each piece was meticulously crafted and packed with flavour.
From the starters menu, the Crispy Corn, Fish Cake, and Chicken Satay stood out for their balanced textures and punchy flavours. For dim sum enthusiasts, the variety on offer was impressive.
For mains, we opted for Braised Sliced Chicken, Flash Fried Sliced Lamb, paired with Yaki Soba Noodles, Jasmine Rice, and Burnt Garlic Fried Rice. The combination of Braised Chicken and Yaki Soba Noodles was particularly delightful — a perfect harmony of textures and flavours.
Dessert was an indulgent affair with a rich, fudgy Brownie with Hot Chocolate Sauce and the classic Darsaan with Vanilla Ice Cream, offering a crisp, honeyed finish to a memorable meal.