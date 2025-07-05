Harmann Kaur: There are no mistakes in fashion

It was the kind of Saturday where style met soul at Broadway - New Age Department Store in Banjara Hills, as Hyderabad played host to the powerhouse behind some of Indian cinema’s most iconic looks — Harmann Kaur. She led a personal styling session in collaboration with RWDY; it was a warm, engaging exchange between the stylist and the people who have long admired her work from afar. Dressed effortlessly and flashing her signature smile, Harmann took the crowd through more than just the styling session; she brought with her stories, advice, and an unfiltered look into the world of fashion behind the screens.
“I think it was fantastic because I had so much fun with the audience, and the people who showed up were very engaged in the session too. I don’t often get to come out and meet people who are fans of the actors I style, since most of the time they’re just DMing me asking for styling tips. So, being able to do this one-on-one with everyone felt really special. Nothing particularly surprised me, but the way people engaged and looked up to my sense of style was very gratifying,” she said.
What stood out for her wasn’t just the questions people asked or the selfies they took, but the sincerity with which they approached her. Her advice to them wasn’t about brands or trends but about confidence.
“These days, especially with social media, people end up looking at others’ pictures and feeling intimidated in some way; even the most confident ones go through that. So, I told them to just stay true to themselves and be confident in whatever they wear. You can be of any body type or belong to any economic class; fashion is not defined by any of that. There are no price tags to fashion. You can wear something very simple and still elevate it,” she expressed.
Her own sense of style started young: as early as five, she recalled being picky about her birthday outfit, matching her shoes and hair accessories to perfection. Harmann noted, “I would really trouble my parents to take me shopping, not just for clothes but also for matching shoes and hair accessories; everything had to look a certain way. There was no Instagram or Pinterest back then, but I always had a clear picture in my head of what I wanted. That love eventually led me to become a stylist.”
Despite not having any formal training, her eye for fashion and instinct gave her the big break — styling Allu Arjun. “I feel genuinely lucky that everything happened so fast. It all started with Allu Arjun sir, who was looking for a personal stylist. Back then, I was very new. I had the aesthetic, the fashion sense and taste in me but no experience as a stylist, so I learnt a lot while working with him. Within two to three months, I began giving inputs and understood the game and the business behind it. Then I got to style Vijay Deverakonda, followed by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, and cricketers,” she added.
When asked about her most defining moment, she recalled the shift when Bollywood began reaching out. “Working in Tollywood and getting noticed in Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi felt special because it shows that people from other industries are also interested in getting styled by us,” the stylist observed.
Her journey wasn’t straightforward. She trained to be a pilot, worked with Doordarshan and then IIFA Awards, before realising fashion was her true path. “I sat my mom down and told her this is what I want to do in life. She said there will be risks since it is a freelance job and asked how I would deal with it. I asked her to give me a year; luckily, I got appointed by Allu Arjun’s team. She was thrilled and now completely supports me, though she still worries sometimes,” Harmann shared.
She doesn’t just stop at styling; she’s now also a partner at Chamkeela - The Cocktail House and The Joint Bar and Cafe in Hyderabad.
Her personal style? Effortless. “Comfortable and casual because I’m always on sets and catching two to five flights a week. I wear joggers and t-shirts, tie or tuck them in, and put on a jacket if it’s cold. I always do my hair, add cheek and lip tint, and accessorise well,” Harmann explained.
The stylist has a unique point of view: “I genuinely feel there are no mistakes in fashion because it’s each to their own. If it works for you, great, and if it doesn’t for someone else, it shouldn’t matter. Comfort and confidence is key. One thing I always suggest is to balance proportions. Mixing silhouettes, like oversized with oversized, can look very bad or even tacky. Skinny pants on men, wrong shoes, over-accessorising, are all no’s for me. We’re moving towards silent luxury and old money aesthetics, so less is always more.”