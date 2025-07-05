Harmann Kaur: There are no mistakes in fashion

What stood out for her wasn’t just the questions people asked or the selfies they took, but the sincerity with which they approached her. Her advice to them wasn’t about brands or trends but about confidence.

“These days, especially with social media, people end up looking at others’ pictures and feeling intimidated in some way; even the most confident ones go through that. So, I told them to just stay true to themselves and be confident in whatever they wear. You can be of any body type or belong to any economic class; fashion is not defined by any of that. There are no price tags to fashion. You can wear something very simple and still elevate it,” she expressed.

Her own sense of style started young: as early as five, she recalled being picky about her birthday outfit, matching her shoes and hair accessories to perfection. Harmann noted, “I would really trouble my parents to take me shopping, not just for clothes but also for matching shoes and hair accessories; everything had to look a certain way. There was no Instagram or Pinterest back then, but I always had a clear picture in my head of what I wanted. That love eventually led me to become a stylist.”

Despite not having any formal training, her eye for fashion and instinct gave her the big break — styling Allu Arjun. “I feel genuinely lucky that everything happened so fast. It all started with Allu Arjun sir, who was looking for a personal stylist. Back then, I was very new. I had the aesthetic, the fashion sense and taste in me but no experience as a stylist, so I learnt a lot while working with him. Within two to three months, I began giving inputs and understood the game and the business behind it. Then I got to style Vijay Deverakonda, followed by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, and cricketers,” she added.