Hyderabad's streetlight woes: Residents demand action amid bribery allegations

HYDERABAD: In several parts of Hyderabad, residents are grappling with faulty streetlights, some areas remain dark at night, while others see lights burning through the day. From Jubilee Hills to Jeedimetla, complaints point to lapses in maintenance and oversight.
In Suryanagar Colony, Shaikpet, locals say streetlights have been non-functional for over six months. “No bribe, no light is the mantra of officials,” alleged Asif Hussain Sohail, president of the Jubilee Hills Constituency Colonies Forum. According to Sohail, around 1,000 streetlights are not working in the Shaikpet division, affecting nearly 30 colonies. “It took a year to make 40 new streetlights in Suryanagar Colony operational. Even now, many lights are too dim for proper illumination,” he added.
Residents claim officials demand bribes for repairs, and complain of poor monitoring.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) states the issue stems from the expiry of its maintenance contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited on April 30.
“We are waiting for approval for a new agency. Around 17 vendors have been engaged, and over 1,000 complaints have been received. Zonal offices are handling repairs,” a GHMC official said.
While GHMC claims 90% of repairs are being addressed at the zonal level, residents report little improvement. “Leave alone streetlights, we do not even have poles installed,” said Shravani from Jeedimetla. Activist Vinay Vangala said, “The problem began with the election announcement.
The civic body cited contract expiry and election-related delays, but now, a year after a new government took office, nothing has changed.” Vangala added that the issue is tied to public safety, citing thefts and other crimes enabled by dark streets.
Some areas also report streetlights glowing during the day due to timer faults. “Vendors aren’t doing their job, and GHMC is failing in supervision,” he said.
Frustrated residents say they have hired private electricians to restore lights. Many are demanding an independent vigilance probe into the matter.