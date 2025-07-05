Hyderabad's streetlight woes: Residents demand action amid bribery allegations

HYDERABAD: In several parts of Hyderabad, residents are grappling with faulty streetlights, some areas remain dark at night, while others see lights burning through the day. From Jubilee Hills to Jeedimetla, complaints point to lapses in maintenance and oversight.

In Suryanagar Colony, Shaikpet, locals say streetlights have been non-functional for over six months. “No bribe, no light is the mantra of officials,” alleged Asif Hussain Sohail, president of the Jubilee Hills Constituency Colonies Forum. According to Sohail, around 1,000 streetlights are not working in the Shaikpet division, affecting nearly 30 colonies. “It took a year to make 40 new streetlights in Suryanagar Colony operational. Even now, many lights are too dim for proper illumination,” he added.

Residents claim officials demand bribes for repairs, and complain of poor monitoring.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) states the issue stems from the expiry of its maintenance contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited on April 30.