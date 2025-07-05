Veto Bar and Kitchen brings chill, cheers, and celebration to Hyderabad

And honestly, the name suits the place. As soon as you enter, there’s this quiet sophistication paired with a welcoming warmth. You don’t feel out of place, even if it’s your first time. “We wanted Veto to feel instantly welcoming, yet elevated,” Vikram says, adding, “As soon as guests walk in, the vibe is warm, refined, and slightly mysterious, akin to stepping into a hidden gem where every detail is curated. It’s a space that makes you want to linger, whether you’re here for a quiet dinner or gearing up for a night out.”

Even the lighting plays its part; while the tone is gentle and ambient when it’s time to relax over a meal, it shifts into something a little bolder as the evening rolls in with music and entertainment.

What makes Veto so interesting is how it adapts. It’s not just a bar. It’s a bit of everything, depending on when you go. “It’s a relaxed, chill hangout spot which is perfect for lunches, business meetings, or family dinners,” Vikram explains, noting that as night falls, Veto evolves into a more energetic lounge, with music, mood lighting, and live entertainment which creates a lively yet classy party atmosphere. “It’s about seamless transitions where the vibe adapts to the time and the crowd,” he proudly says.