Veto Bar and Kitchen brings chill, cheers, and celebration to Hyderabad

There’s something quite lovely about stepping into a place that feels both comfortingly familiar and refreshingly new, and that’s exactly the feeling you get when you walk into Veto Bar and Kitchen in Kondapur. It’s not just another bar that celebrates the city’s buzzing nightlife; it’s a thoughtfully crafted space that feels intentional in every sense. The man behind it all, Vikram Kolukuluri, opened up to CE in an exclusive chat, offering a glimpse into the story of the place.
“The word ‘veto’ is strong, assertive, and uncommon in the hospitality or nightlife industry, making it instantly memorable. It evokes power, decision-making, and exclusivity, traits that align with a high-end, curated bar experience. ‘Veto’ implies choice and control, as in, the ability to reject the ordinary. The name suggests that the bar offers a carefully selected and refined experience, where only the best drinks, vibes, and people are ‘approved’. Everything else is vetoed,” Vikram states.
And honestly, the name suits the place. As soon as you enter, there’s this quiet sophistication paired with a welcoming warmth. You don’t feel out of place, even if it’s your first time. “We wanted Veto to feel instantly welcoming, yet elevated,” Vikram says, adding, “As soon as guests walk in, the vibe is warm, refined, and slightly mysterious, akin to stepping into a hidden gem where every detail is curated. It’s a space that makes you want to linger, whether you’re here for a quiet dinner or gearing up for a night out.”
Even the lighting plays its part; while the tone is gentle and ambient when it’s time to relax over a meal, it shifts into something a little bolder as the evening rolls in with music and entertainment.
What makes Veto so interesting is how it adapts. It’s not just a bar. It’s a bit of everything, depending on when you go. “It’s a relaxed, chill hangout spot which is perfect for lunches, business meetings, or family dinners,” Vikram explains, noting that as night falls, Veto evolves into a more energetic lounge, with music, mood lighting, and live entertainment which creates a lively yet classy party atmosphere. “It’s about seamless transitions where the vibe adapts to the time and the crowd,” he proudly says.
And yes, the food matters just as much as the atmosphere, if not more. “Creating the menu for Veto was one of the most important and carefully considered parts of the entire concept. We didn’t want to just offer food. We wanted to offer an experience. From the beginning, we had a clear vision: the menu had to reflect variety, quality, and uniqueness, while still being approachable and satisfying for different kinds of guests,” Vikram shares.
The process started with identifying the target audience — families, corporate guests, casual diners during the day, and nightlife seekers in the evening. The owner says, “That meant the menu had to be versatile. Every dish was selected to suit different moods and moments, be it a relaxed lunch, a celebration dinner, or a late-night craving with cocktails.”
Of course, nothing was left to chance. “There were several tasting rounds and trials with our chefs to perfect not just the taste but also the presentation. Our priority was to use high-quality ingredients and elevate classic favourites with a twist — whether that’s in the form of bold spices, unique pairings, or chef-inspired plating,” Vikram observes.
As for the standout favourites? Honey Chilli Potatoes which are rich in taste, the Veto Sky High cocktail, the Pink Pear signature cocktail, a drink that is loved by all, and the Veto Arrabiata Pasta, a delicious dish bursting with flavours.
Even though it is still the early days for Veto, the path ahead feels clear. Vikram notes, “Our focus remains firmly on building and establishing this brand with care and intention.”