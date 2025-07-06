Dali the Labrador: From rescue to renowned watercolour artist

HYDERABAD: In the peaceful bylanes of Manikonda lives a rather unusual artist. Dali, a two-year-old Labrador, is touted to be India’s first and only dog watercolour painter.

A rescued pet, Dali, has created 37 abstract artworks and even helped raise money for animal welfare. Unlike her namesake, Salvador Dali, the Spanish surrealist artist, the two-year-old Labrador stays out of controversy and even paints for charity.

Her journey, however, began in pain. Abandoned and tied up at just 45 days old, she was rescued and later adopted by a couple, Snehangshu Debnath and Hoi Choudhury, who had recently lost their dog, Pablo. They named her Dali, and she became not just a companion but a creative partner.

Hoi, an artist and Dali’s adopter, recalls the first signs of interest. “She would walk into my studio and curiously explore. We realised she wanted to be part of the process,” she says.

The family then designed a pet-friendly brush that could fit in Dali’s mouth. At seven months old, she dipped it into watercolour for the first time and made her debut artwork. Since then, she has painted dozens more, all driven by instinct and playfulness. “No training, no pressure; just pure curiosity,” Hoi says.

In 2024, 12 of Dali’s paintings were turned into a calendar to raise funds for MARG, a Hyderabad-based animal rescue group. The initiative raised `35,000, with orders coming from countries including the US, Canada, China and Thailand.

“Like most Labradors, she enjoys water, and the nature of watercolours suits her: free-flowing and unpredictable,” Hoi says.

At home, Dali leads an active life. She swims, eats fruit, travels and plays with her younger canine sibling, Miro, also a rescue. “They’re full of energy and mischief,” says Hoi.

While there are no painting contests for dogs yet, Dali’s family is planning her first solo art exhibition. Her works will be displayed like any professional artist’s. “She senses when people are watching, but she isn’t pressured. She paints because she enjoys it,” Hoi adds.

In a world that often overlooks animals beyond companionship, Dali’s story is a reminder that creativity knows no bounds, and that even a dog with a paintbrush can make a difference.