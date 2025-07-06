Folk singer Swarna revives ancient martial arts in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a quiet morning in Hyderabad, the rhythmic clack of bamboo sticks echoes across a training ground. Under the open sky, children, some barely in their teens, practise Karram Sammu and Kathi Sammu, ancient rural martial arts from Andhra Pradesh, once on the verge of extinction. Leading this quiet revival is Swarna, a folk singer-turned-martial artist whose journey from melody to martial mastery is both unlikely and transformative.

Swarna doesn’t fit the typical image of a martial arts instructor. Dressed in a simple kurta, staff in hand, she commands respect not through force, but presence. Her poise reflects years of discipline and quiet dedication to an art form few in Telangana had even heard of.

The spark was lit while she was pursuing a Master’s in Performing Arts at Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University. “Martial arts were part of our curriculum,” she tells TNIE. “I didn’t expect to connect with them so deeply.” But learning traditional rural forms was not easy. With few trainers in Telangana, Swarna travelled across Tamil Nadu, where martial arts like Silambam receive active government support.

“There were hardly any instructors teaching all levels in one place,” she says. “I went from Anna Nagar in Chennai to the interior parts of Salem to find the right teachers.” The journey was arduous, but it shaped her mission.

In 2022, she founded Swarna Arts Academy, a registered institution dedicated to reviving and teaching rural martial arts. Since then, thousands of children have joined, learning not only the techniques but also the values of courage, confidence and discipline.

“We’re preserving a forgotten art,” Swarna says. “But we’re also giving children, especially girls, a tool for self-defence. This is about strength, of body and spirit.”

Not your regular influencer

Long before she picked up a staff, Swarna had found her voice through folk music. Born into an agricultural family in Nagarkurnool, she began singing at a young age. Her YouTube channel, Swarna Swaras, brought folk songs to a wider audience. One of her renditions, Diva Diva, went viral with 4.8 crore views. She reportedly became the first woman pursuing Telugu folk music to receive a CCRT fellowship from the Union government.