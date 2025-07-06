Teacher turns math into play, boosting school attendance, enrollment

HYDERABAD/ MEDAK : Mathematics often sends students running in the opposite direction, but one government school teacher is trying to change that. Ravi Raj, a mathematics teacher at Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUPS) in Admapur, Narsapur mandal, uses his YouTube channel ‘Raviraj Master’ to make maths fun and approachable for children who struggle with the subject.

Ravi started his channel during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, posting videos to help students understand basic maths concepts at a time when classes shifted online. But it was in 2024, after he joined MPUPS Admapur, that he realised the scale of the problem. He realised that many students were unable to grasp basic concepts or solve simple problems. This, he noticed, was linked to poor attendance. Determined to find a solution, he introduced board games and puzzles into his lessons, blending learning with play. The approach worked — attendance, Ravi Raj says, rose from 45% to 95%.

What began as a handful of videos soon grew into a large online resource. Today, his channel hosts over 1,600 videos and has about 1.5 million subscribers. “The videos are not monetised. I see this as social service, not a source of income,” he says. His lessons have drawn praise from students across India and abroad, many of whom leave comments about how the content helps them.

The impact shows at his school too. During this year’s Badi Bata, this MPUPS saw enrolment climb from 53 students last year to 73 — and numbers may reach 100 in the coming weeks.

Outside the classroom, the 43-year-old works with voluntary organisations to improve facilities. New benches, a lab, notebooks, ties and belts have been provided, with the teacher often spending from his own pocket. His efforts have drawn attention. Recently, Education Secretary Yogita Rana invited him to help develop MPUPS Admapur as a model school with state government support.