Final decision on Fatima college pending: HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath

HYDERABAD: In a public interaction hosted on X Spaces on Sunday, HYDRAA Commissioner responded to a wide range of citizen concerns: from missing public parks and land disputes to high-profile demolitions and illegal encroachments. The session aimed to bring greater transparency to HYDRAA’s ongoing actions and clarify legal procedures.

On the issue of Fatima Owaisi College, allegedly constructed within the FTL of Suram Cheruvu, Ranganath said a preliminary notice has been issued, but the final decision is pending. He acknowledged the institution’s social impact, noting it serves nearly 10,000 underprivileged Muslim students from KG to PG.

One of the major issues brought up was that despite spanning 125 acres in Bandlaguda, SunCity (PNT Colony) does not have a single public park, causing growing frustration among residents. Ranganath said HYDRAA had revived 60–70 parks citywide, but specific action in colonies like SunCity depends on formal complaints and cooperation from local Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

Addressing land ownership and encroachment complaints, Ranganath explained HYDRAA’s redressal process: once a complaint is filed, an inquiry officer is assigned, documents from both parties are verified and personal hearings are held. All proceedings are video-recorded to ensure fairness and accountability.