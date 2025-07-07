From city pride to ruins: Hyderabad's ePrix track now open urinal

HYDERABAD: What was once showcased as a symbol of Hyderabad’s global ambitions, the Formula E race track, has now become a civic embarrassment. The stretch from the Secretariat to Prasads Theatre, developed for the 2023 race, is now plagued by a host of issues.

With no mobile toilets and only two non-functional public toilets along the stretch, the area has become an open toilet, particularly for men. Thousands of people visit the area, especially on weekends, but basic amenities remain absent.

Of the two public toilets on the stretch, one remains locked most of the time. A traffic constable told TNIE, “The toilet opens only when the nearby pan dabba (shop) is open.”

Residents and visitors have expressed frustration. “It’s shameful. This was meant to be a pride project. But people are relieving themselves in the open. Tourists and families walk here. This is not the image Hyderabad should project,” said Dinesh, a regular walker.

Another visitor, S Ramesh from Khairatabad, said, “Every morning the stench is unbearable. This road was built to global standards, but it’s become a public urinal.”

Vendors and sanitation workers echo similar concerns. “There are no mobile toilets, and the existing ones are unclean. People are left with no option,” said a watermelon seller.