49 park, road encroachment complaints received at HYDRAA Prajavani

HYDERABAD: A total of 49 complaints of road and park encroachments were received during the Prajavani programme conducted by HYDRAA on Monday

Among the grievances, residents from Quthbullapur mandal reported that a 30-foot road in a seven-acre layout consisting of 102 plots had been encroached upon. They alleged that land grabbers had constructed walls across the road, blocking passage and causing inconvenience. In another complaint, locals from Medipally claimed that the park was being encroached upon by individuals using fake plot numbers.

Residents of Kondapur’s Jubilee Garden Colony also flagged the illegal occupation of land earmarked for public use. They demanded that government records be verified and necessary action be taken to safeguard the land. Meanwhile, Peerzadiguda residents alleged that a 30-feet road had been encroached upon by individuals from nearby Panchavati Colony, disrupting local traffic.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath received the complaints and examined the issues on Google Maps to understand the ground realities, assigning the matters to concerned officials for swift redressal.

GHMC receives 74 complaints

GHMC also held its weekly Prajavani session on Monday, during which it received 74 complaints. Town planning issues dominated with 37 complaints, followed by seven each in the tax and housing departments, five in vigilance, and four in engineering. Other issues were related to sanitation, finance, legal matters, land and water resources, biodiversity, and urban community development.

Across the six GHMC zones, Kukatpally saw the highest number of complaints at 55, followed by Serilingampally (28), Secunderabad (27), LB Nagar (9), Charminar (6), and Khairatabad (1).