Hyderabad sees rise in viral, vector-borne cases as monsoon sets in

HYDERABAD: With the advancement of the monsoon season, the city is witnessing a gradual rise in viral fevers and vector-borne diseases (VBDs) such as dengue and chikungunya, along with water-borne illnesses like typhoid being reported since June.

Both private and government hospitals in the city have recorded an increase in cases of viral fever and VBDs since June. Doctors have also reported Covid-19 cases over the past two months.

According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), the state recorded 267 cases of dengue, 83 of chikungunya from January to March, and 53 cases of malaria from January to April this year.

However, the Health department has not yet released any official data regarding VBDs or viral fever.

Tribal areas in the state are reportedly more affected by these seasonal illnesses.

Patients come with symptoms such as high-grade fever, cold, cough, nausea, body aches, and joint pain. As these symptoms overlap across several seasonal illnesses, timely medical intervention is essential to avoid serious health complications, doctors stated. In the city, the number of patients visiting the Outpatient (OP) department at Government Fever Hospital has surged since June, with at least 400–500 cases reported daily, most of them viral fever.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, Superintendent of Fever hospital, told TNIE,

“We are seeing over 400 OP cases since June. However, there has been no acute spike in any particular disease, including dengue and chikungunya, as of now. All inpatient and outpatient cases are currently stable. We anticipate a spike in July.”

City doctors noted that many of the fever cases are being confirmed as dengue upon further investigation. In several instances, patients are asymptomatic, with the infection only being detected through diagnostic tests, resulting in a longer recovery period.