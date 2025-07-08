Hyderabad's Asanikunta lake is ‘dead’, pollution off the charts

HYDERABAD: Asanikunta Lake isn’t just polluted; it’s clinically dead, say experts. Situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the lake has remained in the worst water quality category — Class E — for three consecutive months. Meanwhile, environmentalists and public health experts have raised serious concerns over the level of contamination and warned the general public against using its water for any purpose.

Data accessed by TNIE from the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) shows that from January to March 2025, the lake failed to meet even the minimum ecological standards required for a functioning water body. The most alarming finding is the Dissolved Oxygen (DO) level, a critical indicator of water health, which remained at zero in all three months. The minimum DO required to support aquatic life is 4 mg/l. “A DO of zero indicates a dead water body. It can’t support any aquatic life and is unsafe even for secondary use like bathing or irrigation,” a senior PCB official told TNIE.

The Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), which indicates organic pollution, rose from 62 mg/l in January to 82 mg/l in March, suggesting an increasing load of untreated waste. Chemical parameters were equally disturbing — electrical conductivity rose sharply from 7,105 mS/cm in January to 11,200 mS/cm in March and further to 12,841 mS/cm in April, pointing to excessive salinity or industrial contamination.

Although pH levels remained between 5.99 and 6.79, indicating borderline acidic conditions, total coliform bacteria were consistently present in the range of 130–140 MPN/100 ml, a strong sign of contamination likely from domestic sewage. Boron levels were measured at 0.3–0.31 mg/l. “These levels aren’t immediately toxic, but prolonged exposure can harm soil and crops if this water is used for irrigation,” an environmental scientist noted.

While free ammonia was below detectable limits, experts warn against assuming the lake is safe. “The lake is absorbing a toxic cocktail of chemical and biological pollutants,” said Prasanna Kumar, a senior environmental scientist. “High nutrient loads and stagnant flow are causing eutrophication. It’s a dying system.”