Tridha Choudhury steps into power

Tell us about your character in So Long Valley.

I’m really excited to play Inspector Suman Negi. She’s from Manali and works at the local police station. What’s interesting is that people have always seen me in softer roles, the girl next door, the romantic lead, or the enterprising young woman. This role breaks that mold. The story is set around a mysterious crime, and Suman initially refuses to take on the case. But something happens one night that draws her into it. What’s compelling is that, even though she’s a cop, her motivations aren’t entirely clear. Female officers often bring a very different energy to their jobs, and this role taps into that nuance.

What did you like most about playing this character?

It’s a refreshing change for me. People might assume I’m heading into more serious roles now, but I’m also working on a comedy film, which is completely new territory! As an actor, I believe we should be able to experiment with different genres and explore unfamiliar spaces. That’s what excites me about this role, it’s not something people would expect from me.