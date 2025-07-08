Tridha Choudhury steps into power

She’s given her all to every role, whether in Tollywood, Bollywood, or the booming world of web series. Tridha Choudhury, best known for her impactful performance as Babita in the hit series Aashram, is now stepping into an entirely new avatar as a police officer in the upcoming crime thriller So Long Valley. CE caught up with Tridha to talk about her career journey, her exciting new role, and the values that keep her grounded.
Excerpts
Tell us about your character in So Long Valley.
I’m really excited to play Inspector Suman Negi. She’s from Manali and works at the local police station. What’s interesting is that people have always seen me in softer roles, the girl next door, the romantic lead, or the enterprising young woman. This role breaks that mold. The story is set around a mysterious crime, and Suman initially refuses to take on the case. But something happens one night that draws her into it. What’s compelling is that, even though she’s a cop, her motivations aren’t entirely clear. Female officers often bring a very different energy to their jobs, and this role taps into that nuance.
What did you like most about playing this character?
It’s a refreshing change for me. People might assume I’m heading into more serious roles now, but I’m also working on a comedy film, which is completely new territory! As an actor, I believe we should be able to experiment with different genres and explore unfamiliar spaces. That’s what excites me about this role, it’s not something people would expect from me.
Do you prefer working in films or web series?
For me, it’s never been about the platform. Whether it’s a film meant for theatres or a web series for OTT, I approach my performance the same way. The medium doesn’t change the work I do on set. It’s always about the story and the people I get to collaborate with.
Let’s talk about Aashram. Your character Babita left a strong impression.
Yes, Babita’s a very layered character. I was much younger than the role, and yet people connected with it. That’s the magic of screen age, it’s less about your real age and more about how convincingly you play the part. What I love about Babita is that people see her as a victim, but she’s actually quite powerful in her own way. She grows stronger with each season, and she’s trying to help people in her own quiet manner. That strength really resonated with audiences.
You’ve worked in both Tollywood and Bollywood. How do the experiences compare?
I had a great time working on Surya Vs Surya with Nikhil Siddhartha, it was a fun concept. Telugu cinema is often about big emotions and grand storytelling. It’s more surreal than realistic, which was a learning experience for me as an actor. That said, I wouldn’t compare the two industries. My base is in Mumbai, so naturally, more work happens here. But I don’t think language is a barrier anymore. Good acting is universal. I’d love to do more Telugu films again soon.
Is there anyone in Telugu cinema you’d like to work with again?
I’d love to collaborate with Nikhil Siddhartha again. He’s carved a unique space for himself and is doing some really interesting films with Geetha Arts. I also really admire Vijay Deverakonda, both his on-screen presence and the way he carries himself off-screen.
What’s your personal fashion philosophy?
I don’t believe everyone can pull off every trend and that’s okay. Every person, especially every woman, has unique features that should be celebrated. For instance, if someone has a curvier body type, darker silhouettes and structured outfits can look elegant and feel comfortable. I’ve also come to love modest dressing with layers, it adds a touch of grace and timelessness. You should always dress to enhance what’s uniquely you.
Any fitness routine or wellness tip you swear by?
Sleep! A healthy gut and a proper sleep cycle are my top priorities. I don’t believe in fancy diets or expensive supplements. Nature has already given us the best healing tool, rest. But it’s not just about getting eight hours; it’s about when you sleep. I always make it a point to shut off by midnight. That’s when your body begins its natural reset. Switch off your devices, give your body a break, and let it heal on its own.
What keeps you motivated?
We often underestimate ourselves because of that little voice in our heads. But the truth is no one is cut out for just one thing. Reinvention is key. Even if I’m not acting tomorrow, I’ll find another version of myself. That’s what keeps me going, knowing I can evolve and still add value to the world in a different way.
And finally, a message to your fans?
In today’s media-saturated world, we’re constantly bombarded with trends and opinions. My message is simple, don’t follow blindly. Take time to reflect, question, and choose what truly aligns with you. Proofread your beliefs just like you would your work!