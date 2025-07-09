12 in hospital after drinking ‘adulterated’ toddy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: At least 12 people were hospitalised on Tuesday after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy at toddy compounds in Kukatpally. One of the patients is currently on ventilator support.

An excise official told TNIE that all 12 individuals had been admitted to different hospitals: one in a private hospital, two in Gandhi Hospital and nine shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) from a private facility.

“We don’t yet have concrete evidence that adulterated toddy is the cause,” the official said and added: “Samples have been sent for lab testing, and doctors will conduct medical examinations to determine the actual cause. Only then can we confirm if toddy consumption led to the hospitalisations.”

The official said that the patient on ventilation is suffering from dehydration. Initial statements from the patients vary, with some claiming they consumed toddy on Tuesday, while others said they drank it two days ago. “The exact cause will only be known after the test reports come in,” he added.