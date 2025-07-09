Bomb causes panic at Hyderabad City Civil Court, turns out to be hoax

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning after bomb threat emails were received by authorities at the City Civil Court, Raj Bhavan and Gymkhana Club.

The emails, sent by an unidentified person claiming to be from the students and alumni of Anna University, triggered a massive security response. Searches were carried out but no explosives found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

Upon receiving the threat, officials immediately alerted the police. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were deployed and conducted thorough searches of the premises, which continued until 2 pm.

Sources told TNIE that the City Civil Court was under intense security screening from 11.45 am to 2.30 pm. Several other government offices were also searched as a precaution.