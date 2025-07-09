Decoding chrononutrition

We usually eat based on our work schedules and the 24-hour clock we follow — sometimes after finishing work, sometimes early, depending on office hours. But did you know there’s a branch of nutritional science called chrononutrition that focuses on when you eat, in connection with your body’s internal 24-hour biological clock? Experts help us decode how the timing of food consumption can impact our body’s physiological functions — from metabolism to hormone secretion and sleep quality.

Chrononutrition: What is it?

“The foundation of chrononutrition is the idea that circadian rhythms, the internal 24-hour cycles that regulate physiological processes such as hormone secretion, digestion, metabolism, and sleep-wake cycles govern the human body,” explains Dr Ershad Mohammed Sohail, consultant pain management specialist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda. According to him, these rhythms are controlled by the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) in the brain, along with peripheral clocks in organs like the pancreas, liver, and gut. The main synchronisers of these internal clocks are light exposure and meal timing.

Dr GR Srinivas Rao, senior consultant gastroenterologist, Yashoda Hospitals, adds, “Chrononutrition examines how food timing influences metabolism and overall health by aligning with our natural circadian cycles. It highlights that when we eat is just as important as what and how much we eat.”

How does it work?

Dr Srinivas explains that insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism peak in the morning and early afternoon. Aligning food intake with this natural rhythm by eating most calories earlier in the day and avoiding late-night meals; supports weight management, efficient nutrient absorption, and lower risk of metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity. He further explains that even without increasing calorie intake, irregular eating schedules, shift work, or late-night snacking can disrupt circadian rhythms. This disruption may slow metabolism and promote fat storage, especially when paired with longer eating windows (often 12–15 hours) and modern lifestyle-induced ‘social jet lag’.