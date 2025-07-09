Decoding chrononutrition

We usually eat based on our work schedules and the 24-hour clock we follow — sometimes after finishing work, sometimes early, depending on office hours. But did you know there’s a branch of nutritional science called chrononutrition that focuses on when you eat, in connection with your body’s internal 24-hour biological clock? Experts help us decode how the timing of food consumption can impact our body’s physiological functions — from metabolism to hormone secretion and sleep quality.
Chrononutrition: What is it?
“The foundation of chrononutrition is the idea that circadian rhythms, the internal 24-hour cycles that regulate physiological processes such as hormone secretion, digestion, metabolism, and sleep-wake cycles govern the human body,” explains Dr Ershad Mohammed Sohail, consultant pain management specialist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda. According to him, these rhythms are controlled by the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) in the brain, along with peripheral clocks in organs like the pancreas, liver, and gut. The main synchronisers of these internal clocks are light exposure and meal timing.
Dr GR Srinivas Rao, senior consultant gastroenterologist, Yashoda Hospitals, adds, “Chrononutrition examines how food timing influences metabolism and overall health by aligning with our natural circadian cycles. It highlights that when we eat is just as important as what and how much we eat.”
How does it work?
Dr Srinivas explains that insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism peak in the morning and early afternoon. Aligning food intake with this natural rhythm by eating most calories earlier in the day and avoiding late-night meals; supports weight management, efficient nutrient absorption, and lower risk of metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity. He further explains that even without increasing calorie intake, irregular eating schedules, shift work, or late-night snacking can disrupt circadian rhythms. This disruption may slow metabolism and promote fat storage, especially when paired with longer eating windows (often 12–15 hours) and modern lifestyle-induced ‘social jet lag’.
Chrononutrition principles
Dr Ershad Mohammed Sohail explains, “Chrononutrition puts more emphasis on when you eat, not just what or how much.”
Eat during daylight hours
Your body is biologically primed to digest food in the daytime, especially the morning and early afternoon. Eating late at night compromises metabolic efficiency.
Front-load calories (big breakfast, light dinner)
Breakfast: Should be the largest meal.
Lunch: Balanced and moderate.
Dinner: Light and early (preferably before 7–8 pm).
Studies show that consuming more calories earlier in the day supports better weight management and blood sugar control.
Time-Restricted Eating (TRE)
Restrict your eating window to 6–12 hours, ideally during daylight. Example: 8 am to 6 pm.
Regular meal timing
Maintain consistent daily meal times to stabilise internal clocks and reduce metabolic disruptions.
Avoid late-night eating
Insulin sensitivity and digestion are lowest at night, leading to poor blood sugar control and increased fat storage when meals are consumed late.
“Chrononutrition is not about cutting calories or following fad diets, it’s about eating in rhythm with your biology,” says Dr Srinivas. He also stresses the value of personalised chrononutrition plans; taking into account lifestyle, genetics, and sleep cycles: to help manage chronic illnesses and improve long-term health.
Ultimately, chrononutrition emphasises earlier, regular meals and minimising late-night eating to enhance metabolism, manage weight, and reduce disease risk by syncing food intake with the body’s biological clock.
Biological rationale behind chrononutrition
Morning: Higher insulin sensitivity, better digestion, active metabolism
Night: Melatonin rises, metabolism slows, insulin resistance increases
This means the same meal eaten at night may lead to greater fat storage and higher blood sugar compared to if it were eaten in the morning.
Practical tips to implement chrononutrition
Eat breakfast within 1–2 hours of waking up
Don’t skip breakfast regularly
Finish eating 2–3 hours before bedtime
Maintain a consistent meal schedule
Avoid high-sugar/high-fat late-night snacks
Align eating habits with your natural sleep-wake cycle
What research says
Big breakfast vs big dinner: Those eating a large breakfast and lighter dinner show better weight and metabolic outcomes.
Shift workers: Higher risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues due to circadian misalignment.
Time-restricted eating: Supports weight loss, improves blood pressure, lipid profiles, and insulin sensitivity.
Sample Chrononutrition Day Plan (Assuming a 7 am wake-up time)
Time Meal Notes
7.30 am Breakfast Hearty: high protein, healthy carbs
(eg eggs, oats, fruit)
12.30 pm Lunch Balanced: lean protein, complex carbs,
fibre, healthy fats
3.30 pm Snack (optional) Light: nuts, yogurt, fruit
6.30 pm Dinner Light: protein, non-starchy vegetables
7 to 8 pm Stop eating Begin fasting until the next morning
Fasting window: 12–16 hours, eg 8 pm to 8 am