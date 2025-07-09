Fuelling dreams with morning meals

At the heart of Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust is that no child should be forced to study on an empty stomach. It was that simple thought that spurred a handful of volunteers into action, providing some vital morning nutrition for the children who show up for school hungry. What started as an act of kindness would soon expand into a major national mission.
“The idea began in July 2012 in a small village called Kengeri on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A group of volunteers, inspired by the vision of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, noticed that many children were arriving at school hungry. This deeply impacted us, and we felt something as basic as a nutritious breakfast could be a catalyst for change. What started as a simple initiative to serve breakfast to just 50 children quickly evolved into a nationwide movement,” says Anand Kumar Kadali, Trustee and Secretary of Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust.
What followed was proof of how something small can lead to something extremely extraordinary. “We started with what we had, in the place we were, and with the children who needed us. Those 50 children were the spark. We had no grand projections, just a sincere desire to serve. But the results were immediate, children became more attentive, healthier, and happier. Their transformation gave us the confidence that this model could work anywhere. Today, we serve over 10 million children across India, a testament to what focused intent and divine grace can achieve,” he recalls.
A key part of the programme’s success lies in its approach to food; not just feeding, but nourishing the food we consume. “We believe nutrition shouldn’t be a compromise on taste. Our in-house R&D team works closely with nutritionists to develop meals that meet both dietary standards and children’s taste preferences. Every item, whether it’s a cooked breakfast or our SaiSure multi-nutrient drink; is field-tested with children. We ensure it is appealing to their palate, while still being rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients,” Kadali narrates.
SaiSure, made with fortified ragi, was introduced to fight ‘hidden hunger’. “A condition where children consume enough calories but lack essential micronutrients. Made with fortified ragi (finger millet), SaiSure is rich in iron, calcium, vitamin B12, and other vital nutrients. It’s easy to mix with milk, culturally acceptable, and affordable. We introduced it to ensure even schools without kitchen infrastructure could deliver a healthy start to their children’s day,” he explains.
One of the biggest achievements for the Trust was partnering with the telangana government. “Working with the telangana government was a landmark experience. Their proactive support and belief in public-private partnership made it possible to scale our initiative to reach over 21 lakh children. The collaboration was seamless; from distribution of the health mix and jaggery to tracking its delivery across districts. It’s a shining example of how sarkar (government), samajh (society), and sanstha (institutions) can come together to serve the nation,” the trustee adds.
In a world that is searching for solutions to the problems, the Annapoorna Trust reminds us that little things like a hot meal before school can create the most difference.