Fuelling dreams with morning meals

At the heart of Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust is that no child should be forced to study on an empty stomach. It was that simple thought that spurred a handful of volunteers into action, providing some vital morning nutrition for the children who show up for school hungry. What started as an act of kindness would soon expand into a major national mission.

“The idea began in July 2012 in a small village called Kengeri on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A group of volunteers, inspired by the vision of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, noticed that many children were arriving at school hungry. This deeply impacted us, and we felt something as basic as a nutritious breakfast could be a catalyst for change. What started as a simple initiative to serve breakfast to just 50 children quickly evolved into a nationwide movement,” says Anand Kumar Kadali, Trustee and Secretary of Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust.