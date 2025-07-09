Hyderabad city lake ready for grand Bathukamma fest 2025

HYDERABAD: The 2025 Bathukamma festival is set to be celebrated with increased fervour in Hyderabad this September, as rejuvenation works at Bathukamma Kunta in Bagh Amberpet near completion. For the first time in years, women from surrounding areas will be able to celebrate the nine-day festival at the lake, which had previously been rendered unusable due to encroachments and pollution.
HYDRAA, with support from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), began restoration of the 14.02-acre lake in February this year at an estimated cost of Rs 9.8 crore. Minor works are underway at a brisk pace and are expected to be completed by early September. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is monitoring the progress and has directed officials to ensure timely completion.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that flood management is a key part of the lake restoration. Over one kilometre of the outlet nala, which did not exist earlier, is being restored. This is expected to significantly reduce flooding in surrounding areas. Inlets are also being revived to improve the lake’s drainage system.
Currently, the water spread area of the lake stands at 4.75 acres. After rejuvenation, it will have a proposed water body of 2.36 acres and a storage capacity of 23.87 million litres. The project includes construction of an inlet, a waste weir and a drainage channel on the northern side. The lake has a catchment area of 1.12 square kilometres and is connected to both upstream and downstream lakes that ultimately join the Musi river.
Key features being developed include a floating island in the middle of the lake and aerators to maintain water quality. Core works involve dewatering, desilting, sewage diversion, bund strengthening, formation of a ring bund and bird nesting island, and the construction of pipe culverts and a security room.
Non-core works include installation of granite gazebos, pergolas, a yoga platform, play and gym equipment, a rain gauge, and systems to monitor weather, water levels and quality.
Officials said similar lake rejuvenation drives are underway at other lakes including Sunnam Cheruvu, Thammidi Kunta, Nalla Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, APPA Cheruvu, Bunruk Khan Dowla, Thoutani Kunta, Erla Cheruvu and Erra Kunta in Bachupally. Encroachments at several of these lakes have already been removed as part of the drive.