Hyderabad city lake ready for grand Bathukamma fest 2025

HYDERABAD: The 2025 Bathukamma festival is set to be celebrated with increased fervour in Hyderabad this September, as rejuvenation works at Bathukamma Kunta in Bagh Amberpet near completion. For the first time in years, women from surrounding areas will be able to celebrate the nine-day festival at the lake, which had previously been rendered unusable due to encroachments and pollution.

HYDRAA, with support from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), began restoration of the 14.02-acre lake in February this year at an estimated cost of Rs 9.8 crore. Minor works are underway at a brisk pace and are expected to be completed by early September. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is monitoring the progress and has directed officials to ensure timely completion.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that flood management is a key part of the lake restoration. Over one kilometre of the outlet nala, which did not exist earlier, is being restored. This is expected to significantly reduce flooding in surrounding areas. Inlets are also being revived to improve the lake’s drainage system.