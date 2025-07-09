Vishnu: I’m still half-baked at work

He’s the hilarious Laddu we loved in MAD, the quirky standout in Keedaa Cola and MAD 2, and he’s all set to charm us again in Mithra Mandali. Actor Vishnu, known for his natural comic timing and relatable screen presence, has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood. In an exclusive chat with CE, he opens up about his accidental entry into cinema, learning curves on and off set, and why Ilaiyaraaja and doing the dishes are his biggest sources of peace.
Excerpts
How did your journey in films begin?
Honestly, I was never really into films. Even now, I feel like I’m still half-baked at work! I began as a photographer right after college. Some of my college friends from Hyderabad Public School were connected to Tharun Bhascker. One of his friends, who was also a photographer, needed an assistant and I jumped at the opportunity. Through Kishore, I met Tharun and started shooting with him.
Pelli Choopulu came later, but before that, one of Tharun’s friends made a short film Four Is A Mob, and Tharun saw me in it. He pitched me in Sainma, and that opened doors. But I knew I wasn’t ready. I lacked confidence in acting and tried everything to avoid film sets.
Funny thing, Tharun offered me a role in Pelli Choopulu as a photographer named Vishnu. It was practically written for me, but due to some delays, I couldn’t do it. I was present throughout the film’s making, though, and watching everyone else act, I felt a strange jealousy. Vijay Deverakonda, who I knew from college, told me I should’ve done it and pitched me Taxiwaala. I auditioned, got selected, and received some good feedback. But that set was nothing like Tharun’s, it felt too mechanical. The project dragged for over a year, and I lost interest again. Then, a friend from Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi offered me Skylab with Nithya Menen. I shot one day, and COVID hit. Eventually, we resumed, and I was stuck at a director friend’s place. We’d exchange ideas daily. Skylab didn’t do well commercially, but working with Nithya ma’am taught me so much, her eye for detail, her professionalism.
Then came MAD. Director Kalyan Shankar was excited and told me, “We start shooting in three days.” I needed the work, so I said yes. They liked what I did on day 1. Around the same time, Tharun asked me to read a script. I suggested I do the role of Sikandar instead, he liked the idea, gave me audition material, and I worked hard. He approved it, and that’s how Keedaa Cola happened.
It all felt like Sainma again. MAD and Keedaa broke the shackles for me. They gave me the confidence I never had. Then MAD 2 came along, and we just wanted to make something funny. Looking back, I realise what Tharun sowed in me and during Sainma it really took root. That’s a life lesson, I owe him a lot.
Were any of your dialogues improvised?
Yes, quite a few! Especially in Keedaa Cola. While it was tightly written, we were given space to improvise. We’d always discuss tweaks and changes, so I can’t take full credit, but the liberty to experiment was there.
What was it like working with actors like Brahmanandam and Jeevan?
Jeevan and I go way back. We played cricket, shared dinners, he’s like a giant baby, full of warmth and more capable than people realise. As for Brahmanandam garu, we all grew up watching him. We didn’t even know he was in the film until he showed up. His presence changed everything. Suddenly, everyone got serious about their work. The film revolved around him, and watching someone so seasoned yet so humble… it was sacred. He was curious, on point, always asked Tharun if another take was needed. He never pulled rank, treated all of us as equals. That left a deep impact.
Is there any specific kind of role you want to play?
I want to be surprised. I don’t want preset expectations. With work, I prefer challenges that make even me doubt myself. I draw confidence from the directors and co-actors. I like discovering what I can bring to the table in the process, not because I’ve seen a reference, but because the role demands something new.
What do you do when you’re not on set?
I spend time with my niece and nephew — 3 and 3-and-a-half years old. I enjoy solitude, reading, and watching films (alone, usually). I’m a huge fan of Ilaiyaraaja garu and AR Rahman. Their music changed me. I collect records and cassettes, I’ve become more analog in the last seven years. I also shoot on film rolls and develop them myself. Doing dishes or cleaning my room is meditative. It’s when a lot of creative ideas strike. I love stepping out during the day, attending exhibitions, meeting people, and taking care of my plants.
What kind of content do you watch online?
I don’t watch my own movies, I’m very conscious about that. Only if friends force me. Otherwise, I stick to Telugu and Tamil films. When I run out of new things, I indulge in cringe content from the 90s and 2000s with friends. It’s fun to laugh at those together.
Do you like to travel?
Yeah, I’ve backpacked to a few countries. My first trip was to Sri Lanka a week after I got my passport, I stayed almost a month. I’ve been to Nepal, Bhutan, Vietnam, and Thailand, mostly solo trips. But honestly, no matter where I go, I just crave my mom’s annam and pappu. That’s my homecoming ritual. I’d love to visit Iran someday, given Hyderabad’s deep historical ties but maybe not right now.
What’s next?
You’ll see me in Mithra Mandali. I also did a small role in Uppu Kappurambu with Keerthy Suresh. I’m currently working on Thagadeenatom, which should release later this year. And yes, there’s more brewing!
One compliment that stayed with you?
The one I hear the most and it means a lot is, ‘You feel like one of our friends’. I don’t do it consciously, but that’s probably the best feedback I’ve received.