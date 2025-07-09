Vishnu: I’m still half-baked at work

How did your journey in films begin?

Honestly, I was never really into films. Even now, I feel like I’m still half-baked at work! I began as a photographer right after college. Some of my college friends from Hyderabad Public School were connected to Tharun Bhascker. One of his friends, who was also a photographer, needed an assistant and I jumped at the opportunity. Through Kishore, I met Tharun and started shooting with him.

Pelli Choopulu came later, but before that, one of Tharun’s friends made a short film Four Is A Mob, and Tharun saw me in it. He pitched me in Sainma, and that opened doors. But I knew I wasn’t ready. I lacked confidence in acting and tried everything to avoid film sets.

Funny thing, Tharun offered me a role in Pelli Choopulu as a photographer named Vishnu. It was practically written for me, but due to some delays, I couldn’t do it. I was present throughout the film’s making, though, and watching everyone else act, I felt a strange jealousy. Vijay Deverakonda, who I knew from college, told me I should’ve done it and pitched me Taxiwaala. I auditioned, got selected, and received some good feedback. But that set was nothing like Tharun’s, it felt too mechanical. The project dragged for over a year, and I lost interest again. Then, a friend from Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi offered me Skylab with Nithya Menen. I shot one day, and COVID hit. Eventually, we resumed, and I was stuck at a director friend’s place. We’d exchange ideas daily. Skylab didn’t do well commercially, but working with Nithya ma’am taught me so much, her eye for detail, her professionalism.

Then came MAD. Director Kalyan Shankar was excited and told me, “We start shooting in three days.” I needed the work, so I said yes. They liked what I did on day 1. Around the same time, Tharun asked me to read a script. I suggested I do the role of Sikandar instead, he liked the idea, gave me audition material, and I worked hard. He approved it, and that’s how Keedaa Cola happened.

It all felt like Sainma again. MAD and Keedaa broke the shackles for me. They gave me the confidence I never had. Then MAD 2 came along, and we just wanted to make something funny. Looking back, I realise what Tharun sowed in me and during Sainma it really took root. That’s a life lesson, I owe him a lot.