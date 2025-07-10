Dr A Rajesh: My dream is to set up a Museum Of Live Statues

Dr Rajesh, therefore, follows his own process: First, he uses clay to sculpt the basic features. After these features are absolutely accurate, he does Plaster of Paris (POP) moulding, followed by rubber moulding and silicone moulding. The final output is a gorgeous fibre glass figure which will make you stare in awe every time you look at it.

But it is the eyes — those beautifully real, expressive eyes that convey an array of emotions — that make one tumble into a ‘curiosity kills the cat’ mode. “Ah, for the eyes, I do either of two things: glass eyes or silicon eyes. While one can create the pupil and iris on both materials, silicon allows us to also create blood vessels, which adds to the realism,” Dr Rajesh explains.

When the artist speaks, it is amply evident how passionate he is about what he does. It was due to this ardent love for art that he was accepted into the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU). While learning how to make regular metal or fibre statues there, he stumbled upon a thought — ‘Why not make far more realistic statues?’ But there was a problem: “They didn’t teach the art of making live statues there,” Dr Rajesh recalls, stating, “So, I taught myself. You see, regular statues put forth limitations, the biggest being the limit to how much detailing you can do.”