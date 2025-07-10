Hyderabad: Cardiac surgeon, bizmen figure in peddler’s list of customers

HYDERABAD: Going by an FIR registered by The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), a surgeon working in one of the topmost corporate hospitals in the city was among 25 individuals booked for consuming drugs.

According to the FIR, a 34-year-old drug peddler, Surya Annamaneni, is the owner of Malnadu restaurant in Kompally who supplied drugs to Dr Prasanna, a cardiovascular surgeon working with AIG Hospitals; Prudhvi Veeramachineni, one of the directors of ‘Xora’, a pub; Rohith Medishetty, the MD of Broadway Pub; Raja Srikar, the MD of Quake Arena Pub; and others. The list also includes the names of techies and gym trainers, among others.

However, the AIG Hospitals website does not have any cardiovascular surgeon by the name of “Dr Prasanna” on its rolls.