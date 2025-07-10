Hyderabad: Cardiac surgeon, bizmen figure in peddler’s list of customers

HYDERABAD: Going by an FIR registered by The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), a surgeon working in one of the topmost corporate hospitals in the city was among 25 individuals booked for consuming drugs.
According to the FIR, a 34-year-old drug peddler, Surya Annamaneni, is the owner of Malnadu restaurant in Kompally who supplied drugs to Dr Prasanna, a cardiovascular surgeon working with AIG Hospitals; Prudhvi Veeramachineni, one of the directors of ‘Xora’, a pub; Rohith Medishetty, the MD of Broadway Pub; Raja Srikar, the MD of Quake Arena Pub; and others. The list also includes the names of techies and gym trainers, among others.
However, the AIG Hospitals website does not have any cardiovascular surgeon by the name of “Dr Prasanna” on its rolls.
Arrest exposed transnational network: Cops
According to the FIR, Surya used to consume cocaine with Dr Prasanna and others.
The FIR accessed by TNIE says that Surya, a former IIBS student from Bengaluru, confessed to procuring cocaine over 20 times between 2021 and 2025 and consuming it at upscale Hyderabad pubs, including Prism, Farm Pub, Block 22, Bird Box, Xora, Broadway and Quake Arena.
Police said the arrest has exposed a transnational drug network involving international suppliers, pub-based distribution, courier delivery systems and digital payments.
Acting on specific intelligence, police intercepted Surya at Kompally.
Drugs concealed in slipper
A search led to the seizure of 10 grams of cocaine, 3.2 grams of OG Kush (ganja) and 1.6 grams of Ecstasy. The cocaine was concealed inside the heel of a woman’s slipper (of the “Verry” brand), placed in a pink cardboard box and sent via Shree Maruti Courier from New Delhi under the alias “Fatima”.
Surya’s suppliers reportedly include both Indian contacts and a network of Nigerian traffickers operating from Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa.
He admitted to sourcing cocaine and MDMA regularly through these contacts, with consignments delivered via courier and hidden in household items.
The drugs were stored in his car or the restaurant before distribution.
Surya has been remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway to trace financial transactions, digital trails, courier networks and the role of commercial establishments in the supply chain.