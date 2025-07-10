Hyderabad hospital superintendent named in CBI FIR in medical college scam

HYDERABAD: Dr P Rajini Reddy, superintendent of the Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, has been named as Accused No. 13 in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the nationwide medical college recognition scam.

The CBI registered the case against several officials from the Ministry of Health, the national health authority, members of the National Medical Council (NMC) inspection teams and heads of medical institutions for alleged corruption during inspections of private medical colleges.

Dr Rajini Reddy, part of an NMC inspection team, was present during a visit to Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SRSIMSR) on June 30, when the CBI conducted a surprise raid.

Speaking to TNIE, she said, “The CBI has already arrested three individuals linked to bribery during the inspection. I was questioned as part of the investigation. The FIR was filed in Raipur, and the CBI informed me I may be summoned as a witness. I have filed a petition in the Chhattisgarh High Court.”

Also named in the FIR are Father Joseph Komareddy of Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Warangal, Hyderabad-based Ankam Rambabu and his associate B Hari Prasad from Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly manipulating NMC reports using ghost faculty.