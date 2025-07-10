Mee Ticket app to cover Charminar, Golconda Fort, spiritual tours soon

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday announced the expansion of the Mee Ticket mobile app to include prominent ASI heritage sites such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, Salarjung Museum, Warangal Fort and the Kondapur Museum.

The app will also integrate Telangana Tourism’s guided spiritual tour packages to Kaleshwaram, Basara and Yadadri, allowing users to plan and book complete tour experiences digitally. Launched on January 9, the Mee Ticket app has seen over 80,000 downloads and `1.7 crore in transaction value. It currently covers museums and sites like the Gandhi Centenary Museum (Karimnagar), Qutb Shahi Tombs and State Archaeology Museum (Hyderabad).

“Mee Ticket reflects our vision of a digitally empowered Telangana,” said Sridhar, adding that the integration of major ASI sites and tourism circuits aims to create a unified, seamless heritage experience for all.