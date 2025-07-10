N Space Tech India, a quiet disruptor in nation's deep-tech realm

In a world racing to dominate the skies and beyond, one player has been building game-changing tech from the ground up, without much fanfare. From tinkering in labs to placing hardware aboard rockets, N Space Tech India is redefining how the nation communicates with its satellites. Behind it all is an engineer with an audacious vision for the stars: Divya Kothamasu. The co-founder and CEO of N Space Tech India decodes the world of deep tech, telling us about her journey, products, and more.

Excerpts

Introduce us to N Space Tech India.

N Space Tech India is a deep-tech startup focused on aerospace, defence, and satellite technology. Established in 2020, we develop advanced RF (radio frequency) subsystems, high-performance antennas, radar systems, and small satellite payloads across HF (high frequency) to Ka-band.

Our core products include low noise amplifiers, high-power amplifiers, up and down converters, RF switches, attenuators, filters, directional couplers, and power dividers — entirely developed in-house. We also offer a wide range of antenna systems including patch, Vivaldi, log-periodic, horn, and reflect array designs. Our services include RF and antenna design, embedded software and digital design, PCB and mechanical design, and ground station operations for UHF (ultra high frequency) and X-band. Most of our work is done in-house, with launch support from partners like ISRO and Skyroot Aerospace.

Our mission is to make satellite and radar technology accessible and affordable for sectors such as defence, research, agriculture, surveillance, and communication. We aim to drive innovation through indigenous development and strengthen India’s capabilities in space and RF technologies.