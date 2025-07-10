Neeta Lulla: Relatability is the key

You don’t need to know her entire portfolio to understand her passion; it shows in the way she speaks about young talent. When asked what she notices first in a designer’s work, her answer is refreshingly honest. “Honestly, I look at their affinity for craft; how much they like their craft, their technique, and also a touch of how they relate to what is being shown to them and what is being asked of them. So, essentially, relatability is the most important factor,” Neeta explains.

Her own entry into the fashion world didn’t follow a rulebook. “That’s a long story, and I think it just happened and the journey just unfolded on its own, and I’m here now. I get inspired every single day with every piece of work I do, with every project I take up,” she expresses.

There’s a certain sincerity in the way she views creativity: “What keeps you going and constantly creative is the aspect of passion and perseverance, along with the desire to do your work to the best of your ability.”