PMO official inspects 2BHKs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Manmeet Kaur, director at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), inspected the two-bedroom houses constructed under the state housing scheme at GY Reddy Nagar in Bansilalpet and Indira Nagar in Khairatabad on Wednesday.

She first visited Indira Nagar, interacted with beneficiaries and enquired about their living conditions before receiving the 2BHK houses. Residents shared that they previously lived in huts or single-room homes in the same area.

Kaur asked about the management of the housing complexes and any challenges faced. A residential welfare association representative said maintenance costs, including electricity and lift bills, are covered through revenue from on-site commercial shops.

She also asked women beneficiaries about access to public services. The residents confirmed the presence of facilities like a Basthi Dawakhana, Anganwadi centre and school nearby. Kaur said instructions would be issued to organise welfare fairs to link eligible residents with Central schemes.

She also enquired about pensions and loans through self-help groups. Women residents said they were receiving pensions and accessing loans to support economic activities.