Turning pain into pages with a crime thriller

We all love stories that culminate in meaningful endings, even more so when they’re thrillers that keep us guessing until the very last page. Tapping into this intrigue and blending it with a deeply personal sense of social responsibility, Dr Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, an international corporate lawyer, philanthropist, mentor, and author, brings us Disha, a gripping new novel inspired by real-life events that shook the nation. CE spoke to the author to learn more about the story and what motivated him to write it.“The idea came to me over eight years ago, when the Disha incident happened,” Dr Ddharaniikota begins, adding, “I was living just a kilometre away and was extremely frustrated about not being able to do anything. When the accused were later encountered, it triggered a national debate — was justice truly served?” That moment sparked something deeper in him. “What struck me was that so many such crimes go unpunished, especially those against women. I began wondering: what if a fictional narrative could explore a different path to justice? That’s how the idea of a woman police officer, determined to go beyond protocol, began taking shape. As serial killings unfold across the country, a hidden mystery emerges — one that signals a possible future and challenges the way we see justice,” he explains. Encouraged by his son, Dr Ddharaniikota began writing Disha in 2023. “He said, ‘Why don’t you write it down? Something good might come of it.’ That’s when I committed to bringing the story to life,” the author says. Over the next two years, he crafted a layered narrative that’s equal parts thriller and social commentary.