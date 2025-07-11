Excise officials nab four behind ‘killer’ toddy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With four dead and 44 people hospitalised in a suspected case of adulterated toddy consumption in Kukatpally and nearby areas, the Excise department launched a major crackdown and arrested four persons on Thursday.

Five special teams were formed to collect toddy samples from outlets under the Balanagar excise station limits, including Hydernagar, HMT Colony, Sardar Patel Nagar and KPHB.

Chemical analysis by the Narayanaguda Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed the presence of alprazolam, a potent sedative, in most samples, except one from a KPHB outlet.

Two toddy shop owners, K Ravi Teja (29) and K Sai Teja (31), along with vendors C Nagesh Goud (51) and B Srinivasa Goud (39), were arrested. Their licences have been suspended and they were produced in court on Thursday.

Four undergoing dialysis

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, after visiting Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), said 31 patients are being treated at NIMS, six at Gandhi Hospital and seven in private hospitals. Four patients are undergoing dialysis, indicating possible kidney damage due to exposure to toxins.

The health minister said that all patients are stable and likely to be discharged within four to five days. The government, he added, will take strict action against those responsible.

Preliminary findings suggest that the toddy may have been contaminated through the water used, as victims showed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.