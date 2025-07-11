GHMC Indira Canteens to offer idli, pongal, more at Rs 5

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Standing Committee on Thursday approved the introduction of a Rs 5 breakfast scheme at Indiramma Canteens, to be implemented through HKM Charitable Foundation.

Each breakfast will cost Rs 19, with GHMC subsidising Rs 14 and the beneficiary contributing Rs 5. The menu will feature six varieties served on rotation — millet idli (three pieces), millet upma, pongal, regular idli (three pieces) and pooris (three pieces).

To facilitate the scheme, the committee approved the installation of special food kiosks at a total cost of Rs 11.43 crore. This includes 60 kiosks of 10 ft x 40 ft size, each costing Rs 10 lakh (Rs 6 crore total), and 79 kiosks of 10 ft x 20 ft size at Rs 6.70 lakh each (Rs 5.29 crore total).

Branding of 11 existing canteens, at Rs 1.25 lakh each, will cost an additional Rs 13.75 lakh. The GHMC will also bear an annual operational cost of Rs 15.33 crore. HKM has asked for water, electricity and sewerage connections for the kiosks to ensure smooth functioning.