Six more arrested in EAGLE unit drug bust in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A day after the EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) unit uncovered a major drug trafficking network, six more people have been arrested, with efforts underway to trace others involved, officials said.

Pub owners linked to the case have filed for anticipatory bail, and notices are likely to be served on Friday.

The crackdown revealed an extensive narcotics network with connections to international suppliers, courier-based deliveries and upscale pubs in Hyderabad. At the centre of the operation is 34-year-old hotel entrepreneur Surya Annamaneni, arrested on July 7 near his Kompally restaurant.

Police seized 10 grams of cocaine, 3.2 grams of OG Kush and 1.6 grams of ecstasy pills from Surya’s vehicle. Investigations revealed he sourced drugs from local suppliers in Hyderabad and Karimnagar, and also from Nigerian nationals based in Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru.

The drugs were allegedly supplied to a clientele that included IT professionals, gym trainers, doctors and hospitality workers. The investigation is ongoing to identify more members of the network.

Accused doctor resigned 2 years ago: AIG

A day after reports surfaced alleging that a doctor from AIG Hospitals consumed drugs supplied by the prime accused, Surya Annamaneni, the hospital administration issued a statement clarifying that Dr Prasanna had resigned from the institution two years ago and has no involvement in its operations or management.