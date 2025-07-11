Woman ends life after falling prey to cyber scam in Hyderbad

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman, Anusha, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in KPHB Colony after falling victim to an online job scam.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night but came to light on Thursday. According to KPHB police, she came across a work-from-home job advertisement on the Telegram app. Trusting the offer, she transferred money as part of the onboarding process.

The fraudsters showed fake earnings through a manipulated app interface, convincing her that she was profiting.

Encouraged by the false gains, Anusha reportedly sold her gold ornaments and invested nearly Rs 1 lakh. However, when the money was not credited to her bank account and the fraudsters stopped responding, she realised she had been cheated.

Unable to cope with the loss and fearing backlash from her in-laws, she left a suicide note warning others not to fall for similar scams before taking her life.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline

040 66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)