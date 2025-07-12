A movie date with sitaare

Cheer and smiles lit up Tivoli Cinema in Secunderabad as 700 attendees, including children with intellectual disabilities from NIEPID and Gitanjali School, along with their teachers and volunteers came together for a special screening of the much-loved film Sitaare Zameen Par.
Organised by the Accessibility Vertical of Yi Hyderabad, in collaboration with Round Table India (RT 373 and RT 304), the event was a celebration of ability, inclusion, and shared joy. From the moment the children arrived, the air was filled with laughter, warmth, and excitement.
But this was more than just a film screening, it was a thoughtfully curated experience designed to celebrate the unique abilities of the children and to inspire them through the powerful medium of sport and cinema. As Sitaare Zameen Par unfolded on screen, the children responded with cheers, claps, and heartfelt engagement, deeply connecting with its message.
“This initiative was envisioned to let these children shine through ability and ability alone,” shared Ashish Kumar Sonthalia, Chair of the Yi Hyderabad Accessibility vertical, adding, “The goal was to help them feel seen, valued, and empowered. We are incredibly grateful to Tivoli Cinema for their generous support, to Gitanjali School for providing 16 buses for transportation, and to Sind Bakery for contributing snack boxes for all 700 attendees. Special thanks to Chairman Jitesh (RT 373) for his tireless efforts and to Chairman Ashok (RT 304) for his wholehearted support.”
Tanish Agarwal, Co-Chair of Yi Accessibility, added, “At Yi Accessibility, we strive to create experiences that go beyond awareness, experiences that uplift, empower, and instill confidence in the specially-abled community. This event is one more meaningful step in that journey.” The Yi Accessibility team has consistently championed inclusive development through a variety of workshops and initiatives. One such effort was a paper bag–making session conducted in collaboration with the Yi Climate Change vertical.
Not only did children enjoy crafting eco-friendly products, but the bags were later distributed to street vendors, spreading both environmental awareness and a sense of purpose. The initiative was led by Climate Change Chair Ashmi Shah, supported by co-chairs Vishal, Amrutha, and Siddharth, merging empathy with action.
The impact of the film screening resonated with the volunteers as well. A student from Avinash College of Commerce reflected, “We came here to serve, but ended up receiving so much. These children may be differently-abled, but their honesty and emotional expression are incredibly powerful. It was humbling.” Kashvi, a Yi Yuva volunteer, further shared, “To see the theatre filled with over 700 children, teachers, and volunteers sharing a single, meaningful experience, it’s something I’ll always carry with me.”
In a joint statement, Ashmi Shah (Chair, Climate Change vertical) and Aditya Ramnath (Co-Chair, Yi Thalir) summed it up beautifully: “Across Yi’s 14 verticals, we continue to witness the incredible impact that emerges when empathy, purpose, and collaboration come together.”
The day concluded on a high note, with Ashish Kumar Sonthalia and the team ensuring that every child exited the venue safely and without rush — guided with care, wrapped in gratitude, and glowing with joy. It was a day that didn’t just screen a film, it projected the boundless power of inclusion, the strength of community, and the magic that unfolds when every child feels seen.