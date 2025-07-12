A movie date with sitaare

Cheer and smiles lit up Tivoli Cinema in Secunderabad as 700 attendees, including children with intellectual disabilities from NIEPID and Gitanjali School, along with their teachers and volunteers came together for a special screening of the much-loved film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Organised by the Accessibility Vertical of Yi Hyderabad, in collaboration with Round Table India (RT 373 and RT 304), the event was a celebration of ability, inclusion, and shared joy. From the moment the children arrived, the air was filled with laughter, warmth, and excitement.

But this was more than just a film screening, it was a thoughtfully curated experience designed to celebrate the unique abilities of the children and to inspire them through the powerful medium of sport and cinema. As Sitaare Zameen Par unfolded on screen, the children responded with cheers, claps, and heartfelt engagement, deeply connecting with its message.