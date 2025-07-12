How much does a cab guy make?

Have you ever asked a cab driver how much he makes? They usually give you a number that doesn’t make you jealous unless you’re a lab assistant. But this is a story about when the opposite happened.

I live in Bachupally. If you’ve never visited, good job. It’s where the city ends and nothing begins. But life is good, and it happens in Gachibowli, where your college farewell and first day at the office are separated by just a zebra crossing. There’s a comedy club there, and I go almost every day.

The distance is 12 km, but it’s the longest 12 km I’ve ever travelled. Don’t judge me, I’ve travelled 9,136 km on one trip, but this still feels long because I leave at 8 pm.

That’s when Coca-Cola factory workers stop bottling sugar and phosphoric acid and head home to drink the same with their families or at a bar. So there’s traffic. Especially near Kondapur, where even the guy who designed the traffic icon in Google Maps is probably stuck in the same traffic he mapped. It’s like the Matrix, but sad. And now there’s a new flyover. I know the joke is repeating, but someone has to get the message.

On good days ie; the day after doing jokes for drunk senior citizens, I take a cab. The logic is: I suffered, so now I deserve comfort.

On one such day, I booked a cab to the comedy theatre. A place where I say things like this and hope people laugh.

The cab fare should’ve been Rs 350–400. It showed Rs 150. That’s when I realised why Uber drivers and Uber — the couple once in love — now act like bitter in-laws. But he accepted the ride, and I was getting late for the open mic, so I got in.