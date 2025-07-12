HYDRAA’s demolition drive clears nalas

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA on Friday carried out a demolition drive to remove illegal encroachments along nalas in Kukatpally and Khairatabad.

The action came following complaints from locals that colonies were being submerged due to obstructions along the nalas. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted field inspections and identified the encroachments.

In Kukatpally, the IDL nala had narrowed from seven meters to just two meters at several locations, leading to flooding in areas like Habib Nagar, Srihari Nagar, and Shivshakti Nagar.

Structures, including those belonging to NRC and NKNR function halls, were demolished amid tight police security. Meanwhile, in Khairatabad, illegal structures had narrowed the Balkapur nala to five meters between Tummala Basthi and Ananda Nagar, instead of eight meters.

Officials removed an illegal wall built by the owners of Sridhar Function Hall and cleared thermocol waste near the Khairatabad culvert. The agency also began works to clear a two-kilometre stretch of the IDL nala adjacent to the Moosapet Metro, where the drain had shrunk to just 1.5 meters.