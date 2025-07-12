Just get bagel’d!

There’s something undeniably satisfying about the chewy texture and glossy crust of a perfectly baked bagel. Whether enjoyed plain, slathered with cream cheese, or transformed into a gourmet sandwich, the bagel has made an impressive journey from its humble Eastern European origins to becoming a global breakfast and brunch staple.
Adding a new twist to this beloved classic, Bagelstein, the celebrated French bagel brand known for its artisanal offerings, has officially launched its first Indian outlet at Nexus Mall, Kukatpally. This marks the beginning of Bagelstein’s India journey in partnership with Franchise India, its official master franchiser.
Founded in Strasbourg in 2011 by Thierry Veil and Gilles Abecassis, Bagelstein has built a cult following across Europe for its distinctive flavours and cheeky brand personality. “India presents a strategic growth and exciting opportunity for us, and we are delighted to introduce our delicious blend of French charm and cuisine to Hyderabad,” says Thierry Veil, founder & CEO of Bagelstein.
At the core of Bagelstein’s menu are its boldly flavoured bagels, each crafted with an unmistakable artisanal touch. Whether it’s the Halloumi Bagel loaded with grilled halloumi, onion relish, cream cheese, cheddar, and crisp lettuce or the Josephine Bagel, a hearty blend of falafel, hummus, pickled onions, tomato, and lettuce, the combinations are as creative as they are satisfying.
We sampled a few standout options: the Classic Cream Cheese Bagel, the Pulled Chicken Bagel, and the Crispy Chicken Bagel. The cream cheese version was a delight in every bite, while the Pulled Chicken Bagel stood out with its sweet, caramelised onion relish stealing the show.
Our experience didn’t stop at the bagels. The Caramel Doughnut, Spiced Jamun Mojito, and Cold Coffee from their dessert and drinks menu offered the perfect finishing touch, a sweet and refreshing end to a savoury meal.
Bagelstein’s debut in Hyderabad is not just a culinary addition to Hyderabad, it’s a flavourful promise of more to come.